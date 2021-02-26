How Vinny Guadagnino Turned Around Bad Wedding Speech

Vinny Guadagnino did a lot of preparation to deliver a speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding redo in Las Vegas.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star rocked a pink bridesmaid gown and came armed with a bottle of Jameson as he tried to undo the damage caused at his costar’s first wedding to Chris Larangeira in 2019.

Vinny used parts from the controversial speech that bridesmaids Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese delivered at Angelina’s first wedding 10 months earlier, and he tried to make them “nice.”

Did his “reverse roast” work?

Vinny Changed Up the ‘Punch Lines’ To Snooki, JWoww, and Deena’s Speeches

For his new role as master speechwriter, Vinny started his toast by noting that his costars’ original speech was “a little bit rocky,” but that he was there to show everyone how it’s “done.”

“Angelina has had three fiancés, three fiancés,” he said, according to TooFab.

Just as the wedding guests feared he was going down a bad path, Vinny finished his sentence with: “Because she’s so beautiful!”

“Some people call her the Staten Island Dump,” Vinny added, in a line once again from the cringe-worthy original speech, “Joke’s on them because the Staten Island Dump’s been closed for several years and now it’s a beautiful park that people love to go to!”

He also started to diss the “garbage man” groom before adding that garbage men have “a good pension and benefits!”

Vinny also made room to diss a few of his other costars before ending the speech on a heartwarming note.

“Angeliner, these last 10 months have been a disaster and it affected us all,” he said. “But I am so glad that we’re here and we can laugh at this together and we’re a family again. A little f—ed up of a family. We love you, we hope you love us.”

The general consensus was that Vinny’s speech was bad but in a good way.

“A terrible speech broke us apart, but an even more terrible speech brought us back together again,” Mike Sorrentino. said in a confessional.

When a Twitter fan wrote that Vinny’s speech was “horrible and perfect at the same time,” he replied, “That’s what I was going for!”

Vinny Previously Gave a Speech at Mike Sorrentino’s Wedding to Lauren Pesce

Vinny does have some experience in bad speech giving. When he gave a speech at The Situation’s wedding to Lauren Pesce in 2018, he made jokes about food and Italian weddings.

“There comes a very special moment in life where everything just makes sense, the universe aligns and you realize that true love really does exist,” Vinny said in his best man’s speech. “And one day, that moment happened for Mike. He was just sitting there, he opened his eyes and there she was — the wedding cake.”

“All I want in life is somebody to look at me the way Mike looks at a food menu,” he added.

He also said he “knew” Lauren would say to Mike’s proposal “because a real Italian wife never folds under questioning.”

Vinny also cracked a joke about the “party favors” at Mike and Lauren’s Italian wedding.

“On the way out, everybody is getting a horse’s head!” he joked.

