The Situation Reacts to Vinny Guadagnino’s New Tattoo

Vinny Guadagnino got a new tattoo, and his friends had something to say about it.

In a new social media post, the Jersey Shore star shared a photo of himself sitting masked up in front of a tattoo artist as a picture of a wolf was being etched on his forearm.

In the caption, Vinny thanked tattoo artist Keith Hernandez for “getting [COVID-19] tested and making the house call for this.”

He also captioned his tattoo photo with the quote, “Wolves don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.”

The Situation & Pauly D Poked Fun at Vinny’s New Ink on Social Media

After Vinny shared the photo of his new body art to his Instagram page, his MTV costars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly D weighed in with hilarious comments.

First up, The Situation corrected Vinny by posting his preferred version of the famous quote.

“Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep,” the dad-to-be clarified in the comments.

Pauly, meanwhile, zeroed in on the wolf’s exposed face amid the COVID-19 era.

“Why doesn’t the wolf have a mask?!” the celebrity DJ joked.

Other fans chimed in to say the wolf already got his vaccines.

Hernandez also shared the photo to Instagram as he described Vinny as the “Real King of Staten Island himself.” The tattooist also directed a message to Vinny’s Jersey Shore wingman.

“Hey @djpaulyd sorry but Vinny’s mine now!!! Lol,” he wrote of Vinny.

Vinny & His ‘Jersey Shore’ Costars Have Been Getting Tattoos for More Than 10 Years

It’s not a huge surprise that Vinny has weathered the pandemic by getting some new body art. The Jersey Shore veteran has been getting tattoos for more than 10 years.

In 2010, TMZ shared photos of Vinny after he got a sleeve full of Sicilian-themed body art. The outlet reported that the elaborate tattoo, which features a Sicilian Trinacria and a statue of an angel, took 10 hours to complete.

Two years later, Vinny showed off a massive piece of art emblazoned across his chest that read “Let Go Let God” in black letters, according to the Huffington Post.

He later tweeted about it, writing, “When I got tatted by @IMShaneONeill a month ago. ‪#OUCH!”

Fans finally saw the tattoo debut on Jersey Shore Season 5.

Vinny also has the word “Forza” tattooed on his body. The Italian word stands for “strength or force” in a family, according to MTV.

Of course, Vinny is not the only Jersey Shore cast member that has a lot of body ink. All of the roommates on the MTV reality show sport multiple tattoos on various parts of their bodies.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s bodies are loaded with tattoos, and Deena Cortese has one of the most interesting entries of the bunch: a sprawling stars and flowers tattoo captioned with the quote: “Tell me I can’t and I’ll show you I can.”

Deena told Us Weekly the meaning behind her two-part tat.

“I like proving people wrong,” she explained.

