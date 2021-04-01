Vinny Guadagnino Pulls Prank on Fans

Vinny Guadagnino is known for pranking his costars, but this time he pulled one over on his fans. On April Fools’ Day, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared a teasy message on social media that left his followers frantically clicking at nothing.

On his Instagram page, Vinny shared the “sensitive content” warning as he teased that he posted a video with violent or graphic content. The Jersey Shore veteran captioned the post with, “I’ve been wanting to show you guys this for a while …I’m sorry …more info to come.”

But when fans tried to click the “See Video” button, nothing came up. The repeated clicking also caused many fans to “like” the phony post even if they didn’t mean to.

Social Media Followers Reacted to Vinny’s Prank With Annoyed Comments

It didn’t take long for some of Vinny’s 3.8 million followers to react to the joke post. But many weren’t happy about the trick. Right away, his costar, Jenni “JWoww” Farley fired back with, “You are so rude!”

“Wow thanks for disappointing me,” another follower wrote.

“I hate you,” another annoyed follower added.

The post received more than 50,000 “likes” in under an hour— many of them accidentally due to the clicking— but several fans revealed that they rescinded their likes.

“I just took back my LIKE that I ACCIDENTALLY did because of this nonsense!” one commenter wrote.

“I took my f—ing like back jerk,” another angry follower added.

Others said they nearly broke their phones by clicking on the screen so hard, and some called Vinny names like “a–“ and “jerk” and threatened to “report” him. And other frustrated fans told Vinny his prank was “lame” and had been done a million times before.

Vinny Previously Pranked His Costars With a TikTok Trend That Left them Super Confused

Vinny has pranked his Jersey shore castmates many times in the past. He recently shared a video of him tricking JWoww, Deena Cortese, Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and even former costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi with the viral “I’m Busy” TikTok trend in which he FaceTimed them then tried to confuse them by saying, “Hey I’m a little busy right now can I call your right back?”

Deena and Mike “The Situation” were the most confused by the call, with Deena asking Vinny, “Wait? Did you call me?”

Vinny and his sidekick Pauly D are the two biggest pranksters on Jersey Shore. In 2020, the duo even scored an MTV spinoff reality show called Revenge Prank in which they helped people seek a major payback on a friend or family member who once embarrassed them.

While he’s a master at messing with people, Vinny also knows a bad prank when he sees one. After his female Jersey Shore costars ruined Angelina Pivarnick’s 2019 wedding with a rude bridesmaids speech, Vinny attempted to turn things around at Angelina’s wedding redo in Las Vegas.

He rocked a pink bridesmaid gown and recited a revamped version of the speech that turned the ladies’ insults into compliments.

