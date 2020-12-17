New Details About Why Snooki Quit Jersey Shore Revealed

Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quit the show after Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, and now fans are finding out more details about why she left the series that made her famous. As most fans already know, Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese gave a mean-spirited speech that didn’t go over well with Angelinas guests. They were booed from the stage and Angelina was left in tears.

The event ended with Snooki quitting the series and a new feud between the girls, but during a joint interview with Jenni on “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” Angelina said Snooki leaving was her “own doing.” She didn’t take any responsibility for her former co-star–who originally helped her get reacquainted with her estranged roommates–quitting.

“She always had one foot basically out the door,” Angelina said, as noted by Too Fab. “I’m not talking negative about her. Honestly. I haven’t even seen her. Like I said, I would like to sit down with her, but she’s like, ‘I’m not going back cause Angelina.'”

Jenni Blames Angelina for Snooki Quitting

While Angelina wasn’t willing to take responsibility, Jenni blamed her co-star for her best friend leaving the show. She said angry fans left fake reviews on Google about Snookis business, with some people claiming they were infested by bugs. Jenni claimed Angelina’s manager released the audio from the wedding before the episode aired, making the incident worse for the girls.

“If you would’ve let it play out for the TV to see nine months later, none of this would have happened. But because you chose to feed into it and say that you needed a wedding redo and all this bulls*** — you pre-ejaculated over all this s*** and it backfired,” she said, as noted by Too Fab.

“And you got upset because it backfired because the fans truly got to see that there was no ill will, and there was no bad intention,” she added. “You took it to a level that just backfired. And then you got bitter because it did backfire. And you are the one that canceled your social media. When you got to see nine months of us getting dragged.”

Angelina reasoned she only got rid of her social media account because she was “told to.”

Will Snooki Return to Jersey Shore?

According to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, there is a chance that Snooki will eventually return to Jersey Shore.

“I know she wants to come back,” he said on The Zach Gelb Show. “When she’s going to come back I don’t know. It was hard to film without her because she’s our sister, we love her but I believe that this thing is bigger than just one person… We are really close–almost family in real life–so it would be a shame for her not to come back and enjoy this ride.”

“Nicole is a legend and we still talk every single day,” he continued. “We have a group chat and we text each other on the side as well. At the end of the day, her particular choice was to not be involved in this current season and that’s not saying that she’s not going to be involved in the whole season or that she’s not coming back. I always fool around and tell people she’s still at the beach.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

