Jess Caroline’s New Boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé: Who is Brian Hanvey?

Jess Caroline, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, has a new boyfriend who will be introduced to viewers during Part 3 of the “Couples Tell All” special. The third and final chapter of the Tell All airs Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the premiere of HEA Strikes Back! at 9 p.m. ET.

The reality star broke up with ex-boyfriend Colt Johnson during an earlier episode of the show after she found out he was sending nude photos to several different women on social media. It’s probably a good thing she called it quits too, since Colt admitted to cheating on Jess with his friend Vanessa Guerro during Part 2 of the Tell All on Sunday.

Jess has a new man and HUGE news!💍 Meet Mr. Right on part 3 of the #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After tell-all, TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/lDMW8sC2cq — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 5, 2020

However, it looks like Colt is officially a thing of the past now that Jess has a new man in her life. The reality star has been dating musician Brian Hanvey since February 2020, and it appears they’re still going strong today, based on their Instagram profiles. Here’s what we know about Jess’ boyfriend ahead of the final segment of the Tell All event:

Jess & Brian Met Through Larissa & Eric, Who Were Featured in One of Brian’s Music Videos

Rumors surfaced earlier this year that Jess had moved on from Colt, although the Brazilian native was unable to confirm a new relationship while the current season of Happily Ever After was still airing. Contractual obligations to the network typically stops the cast from sharing much in terms of their relationship status while the show is still on TV, so we’re not altogether surprised at Jess’ silence on Instagram these past months.

According to Screen Rant, Jess ironically met Brian through Colt’s ex-wife Larissa just a few short months after Jess split up with Colt. Larissa and her boyfriend Eric were featured in one of Brian’s music videos – the song “If I Scream in My Sleep,” which can be viewed below – Eric posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the video shoot on his Instagram. The reality stars introduced Jess and Brian shortly after and they’ve been together ever since, Screen Rant reports.

According to Brian’s Instagram page, he’s a “singer/producer” based out of Las Vegas. The musician has just over 6,300 followers on Instagram at this time, and he frequently posts links to new songs, music videos and clips of his performances. Originally from Detroit, Brian is 26 years old and often goes by the name “Mansion.”

Brian Hanvey – If I Scream In My Sleep

He attended school at Macomb Community College, was previously associated with the band Leave It To Tragedy, and has played at Van’s Warped Tour in the past. Brian was also a vocalist for the band Vegas Lights Band, where he worked on their debut single ‘Cali Ya,’ in 2018, according to Screen Rant.

Jess Posted a Photo Teasing Her New Relationship Ahead of the Final ‘Tell All’ Segment on October 5

The reality star first introduced Brian to her followers on Instagram in February on Valentine’s Day this year, although the photo has since been deleted, according to Screen Rant.

Jess recently wiped her Instagram page clean and has very few photos of Brian on her page at this time, likely due to her NDA contract with the network. However, now that the current season of Happily Ever After is almost finished airing, Jess will be able to share updates about her relationship, so fans can expect to see more of Brian on her page after the season wraps up.

The reality star already posted a teaser photo of the two together just a few short hours before Part 3 of the Couples Tell All on October 5. The picture features two sets of feet wearing matching red Converse shoes while standing side-by-side in a grassy field.

The caption of the photo reads, “I can’t wait to share my new life with you guys. everybody ready for tonight? don’t miss part 3 of tell all.” The photo, which can be viewed above, has already been liked nearly five thousand times and is filled with well wishes for the happy couple.

Jess Reveals During the Tell All That She & Brian Are Actually Married

Jess reveals during the Tell All finale that she and Brian aren’t just dating, they’re actually married today! In the clip above, Jess calls Brian her “upgrade” from Colt, and she is all smiles when she says, “Brian, he is the man who support me, make me happy every single day, help me out a lot, make me happy.”

She also takes a dig at her ex by adding, “He love me, is loyal, don’t lie. He’s not a guy that need to talk with a lot of women for feel better, he just needs me. He’s made me special every single day.” She then shares the news of their marriage with her costars, who all look shocked but happy for the Brazilian.

However, as she flashes a photo of the two at their wedding and shows off her ring, it’s obvious Colt and Debbie aren’t happy. Debbie makes a snide comment about Jess “finally getting her green card,” while Colt tells his ex, “Congratulations Jess, you did it. I’m happy for the newlyweds and their new green card.”

Part 3 of the Tell All special airs Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will be the final episode of the season. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

