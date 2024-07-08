Tragic Cause of Death Released for Adult Film Star Jesse Jane, Who Died With Boyfriend

Adult film actress Jesse Jane died of “an accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose,” the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s Office told TMZ and The Oklahoman on July 8.

That’s her official cause of death, TMZ reported. Heavy has reached out to the Medical Examiner’s office for additional details.

Jane, 43, whose real name was Cynthia Ann Howell and Cindy Taylor, and her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller were found dead together inside a home in Moore, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, on January 24, KTUL-TV reported.

At the time, KTUL reported that a drug overdose was the suspected cause of death for the couple, whose bodies were discovered on January 24. However, that was not confirmed until July 8, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Jane was considered “one of the biggest porn stars during the 2000s.” Jane’s last post on Instagram was a glamour shot in February.

Moore, Oklahoma, Police Found Jesse Jane & Brett Hasenmueller After Responding for a Welfare Check

According to TMZ , Jane and Hasenmueller were found dead inside the home in Moore, Oklahoma, when police went there after receiving a call for a welfare check. Heavy has reached out to Moore police.

Hasenmueller’s employer had grown concerned when they didn’t hear from him “in a few days,” TMZ reported at the time. The Oklahoman reported that Jane’s body was described as “decomposed” by the medical examiner.

According to her IMDb page, Jane “grew up on military bases and was somewhat of a tomboy” but was also a “top cheerleader” in high school.

She starred in “Hooters” restaurant commercials, won “Hawaiian Tropics” beauty contests, worked as a “bikini model,” and acted on “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding” before moving into adult films and a show on Playboy TV, IMDb reported. Her profile on the page says that Jane was divorced from actor/production manager Rick Patrick. She had one child, according to Complex.

According to his obituary, Hasenmueller “was born and raised in St. Louis, MO and attended St. Catherine Laboure grade school and St. John Vianney High School. Upon receiving a leadership scholarship, Brett’s college days took him to Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii, and University of Dayton in Ohio.” Hasenmueller was only 33 years old when he died, his obit says.

The obit continued:

He loved and played a number of sports from soccer to baseball, basketball, golf, and volleyball. He excelled at everything associated with a ball and was a sportsman a parent would be proud of. A variety of jobs after college allowed him gain experience that would eventually land him a job with ARS Construction of St. Louis, and after several months, moved to their Oklahoma office as Head Adjuster.

TMZ did not report the official cause of death for Hasenmueller.

Jesse Jane Led a Troubled Life

Jane had run afoul of the law several times in her life. She was accused of pushing and biting an unidentified boyfriend in 2020 while drinking, according to TMZ.

Two years before that, she faced accusations of public intoxication, according to The New York Post.

“It looks like you got great footage of me being intoxicated,” Jane told The Post in an email, claiming a video obtained by the publication “looks like when someone is roofied. I was extremely incoherent as seen in the video. I couldn’t even stand up on my own.”