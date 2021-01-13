Jessica Campbell Dead: ‘Election’ Actress Dies at 38

Jessica Campbell, best known for playing the role of Tammy Metzler in Election, died “suddenly and unexpectedly last month,” according to TMZ. She was 38.

TMZ reported that Campbell passed away on December 29 in Portland. Her family is still waiting for the results from her autopsy, which was conducted by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner.

Speaking to TMZ, Campbell’s cousin, Sarah, said that the former actress turned naturopathic physician worked a “normal day” at her practice before returning home. “Sarah says Jessica went to the bathroom but never came out, and when her aunt went to check on her … she found her collapsed on the floor. We’re told the aunt tried to revive her but couldn’t, and neither could EMTs when they arrived.”

Election (4/9) Movie CLIP – Who Cares About This Stupid Election? (1999) HDElection movie clips: http://j.mp/15vVb8W BUY THE MOVIE: http://amzn.to/tVQhQj Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u2y6pr CLIP DESCRIPTION: Tammy (Jessica Campbell) gives her election speech before the student body and pumps everyone up with her passionate apathy. FILM DESCRIPTION: In this satirical comedy, a hotly contested high school election becomes a metaphor for the current state… 2011-10-09T18:48:47Z

According to her IMDB, Campbell was born on October 30, 1982, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She appeared in six projects over the course of her acting career. Along with playing the role of Tammy Metzler in Election, Campbell appeared in films like Dad’s Day, The Safety of Objects, and Freaks and Geeks. Her most recent role was Doris in Junk.

Actress Turned Naturopathic Physician

At the time of her death, Campbell worked as a naturopathic physician at Journey. Short for Journey to Wellness, Journey specializes in providing care to patients “who have a current or paster cancer diagnosis, or who are interested in cancer prevention,” according to LinkedIn. The company uses Chinese, Naturopathic, and Conventional medicine to help heal individuals suffering from a variety of health problems.

Campbell’s bio on the Journey website reveals that her mother worked as an emergency medicine physician and single parent. In college, Campbell studied anthropology, focusing on the “medical traditions of nonwestern cultures, as found in Asia and indigenous cultures.”

Campbell attended NCNM to pursue her master’s degree in acupuncture and a doctorate in naturopathic medicine. The final paragraph of her bio reads, “Dr. Campbell is passionate about working collaboratively with conventional and complementary practitioners in order to provide the best care possible to patients. She believes integrative medicine is the way of the future. And she is so excited that she gets to do what she loves: helping patients reach their optimal wellness, no matter their diagnosis.” At Journey, Campbell was a general physician, part of a five-year residency for naturopathic oncology.

LinkedIn reveals that Campbell received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied Anthropology and Religious Studies and graduated Cum Laude. From Santa Monica College, she earned her associate’s degree in Liberal Arts and earned the highest honors. She studied as a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine and Master of Acupuncture at the National University of Natural Medicine from 2011 to 2016.

In addition to her work as a physician at Journey, Campbell worked as a licensed acupuncturist, specializing in pain, nausea, neuropathy, anxiety, GI distress, and insomnia.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face