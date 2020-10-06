‘Big Brother’ Couple Welcomes 2nd Baby: Find Out the Name!

There’s a new addition to the CBS reality TV family. Big Brother 19 and The Amazing Race 30 contestants Jessia Graf Nickson and Cody Nickson have welcomed their second child together.

Say Hello to Carter York Nickson

In an Instagram announcement, the Nicksons introduced little baby girl Carter York to the world. She was born on October 5 at 10:23 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, weighing in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 19.5 inches in length.

Just under a week ago, Jessica and Cody posted that the baby was due October 15, but they were wondering if she would wait until then because their first daughter came early. Looks like little Carter did not want to be upstaged by big sis because when Jessica went into labor on October 5, she updated her followers with a post that read, “WE’RE HAVING A BABY TODAY!! My blood pressure just doesn’t want to stay down so my doctor says it’s baby day. Just checked into the hospital and we expect @babynickson to be out in the world in a few hours.”

Cody and Jessica Welcomed Baby Maverick in March 2019

The reality TV couple had baby No. 1 on March 20, 2019, a whole month early. In a recent Instagram post, Jessica wrote about being nervous to have two children so close together:

We’re about to have two little girls under the age of 2 and I must admit I’m feeling a little overwhelmed. I have no idea if I’ll ever have a good night’s sleep again. I’m worried about sleep training a newborn all over again and I’m nervous that bringing another baby into the mix might throw Maverick into a sleep regression. I’ve been turning to the @peanut app to get advice from moms in the same situation. The women I’ve met on the app have been so helpful and supportive, and it’s amazing to have a community of moms who understand what I’m going through. I received lot’s of tips and one of the main things was the importance of asking for help if I need it, and taking up any offers of support so I can get rest and recharge. Getting this advice has helped me realize that I’m not alone. I love that @peanut helps you connect with other women in your area – working from home has made it really hard to meet new people! If you’re a mom, expectant mom or trying to conceive, I recommend you join this app. It’s a great tool for information, support and advice. They have groups for all stages of motherhood and they have really helped me!

The Two Were Married in October 2018

After meeting on Big Brother 19 in the summer of 2017, where Jessica got 12th place and Cody finished 11th, the two married a year later, on October 14, 2018. In the interim, they also found time to appear on The Amazing Race, which they won.

When they got married, they told People, “Our wildest dreams came true today — we’re married! Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted. We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can’t wait to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

Fellow CBS reality stars who attended the wedding included Mark Jansen, Elena Davies, and Conor Daly. Nickson’s 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Paisley, was the flower girl.

