Harry Potter Star’s Baby Hospitalized Due to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on globally, a former star of the Harry Potter hit film series has revealed that her infant son contracted the virus and was hospitalized due to its effects.

Jessie Cave, who starred as Lavender Brown, announced on Instagram that while the UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was announcing the country’s latest coronavirus lockdown, she was watching over her 11-week-old son, Abraham Benjamin.

Cave shared a photo of her son, who’s nickname is “Bam,” laying in a hospital crib. In the caption, she began, “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.”

She continued, urging her fans and followers to take proper precautions and to stay safe from the latest coronavirus strain, which sparked the UK shutdown. She wrote, “This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

Cave Described Her Experience Giving Birth to Abraham as ‘Traumatic’

Cave documented her pregnancy, birth, and new motherhood to baby Abraham on social media, sharing updates with her Instagram following along the way. When sharing “Bam”‘s coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization, she opened up about how it felt to have to be back in the hospital with him after experiencing his “traumatic” birth.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth.”

One day after Abraham was born on October 21, 2020, Cave announced his birth on Instagram. In the announcement, she revealed, “This has been a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control. We are currently in the neo natal unit but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now.”

In another post, Cave reflected on the impact COVID-related restrictions had on her hospital experience following Abraham’s birth. She wrote, “Can’t quite go home but embracing this moment of joy after a scary first night alone together where I felt completely inadequate, inept and unsure. Zero sleep, 3 other babies screaming alongside mine. Needless to say this experience amid the Covid restrictions has been really weird and traumatic.”

UK’s Prime Minister Imposed a New, Strict Lockdown Due to the Spread of a New COVID-19 Variant

On Monday, CNN reports, the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposed another lockdown for England. The lockdown is in direct response to the rapid spread of a new variant of the coronavirus throughout the country.

In a statement, Johnson said, “It is clear that we need to do more to bring this new variant under control,” Johnson said. “That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home.”

According to CNN, the lockdown was reinstated after cases of COVID-19 in the UK reached over 50,000 per day, with hospitalizations exceeding numbers set during April 2020’s peak. UK Chief Medical Officers said in a statement, “Many parts of the health systems in the four nations are already under immense pressure. There are currently very high rates of community transmission, with substantial numbers of COVID patients in hospitals and in intensive care.”

In her post, Cave said she was “in awe of” the nurses and doctors working to help and heal their coronavirus patients.

READ NEXT: Is a DWTS Cast Member Dating Brian Austin Green?