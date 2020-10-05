‘Big Brother’ Contestant Is First OV Wrestling National Champ

Former Big Brother contestant Jessie “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Godderz has been making quite the name for himself in recent years on the professional wrestling circuit. Over this past weekend, he won the Ohio Valley Wrestling National Championship rumble, where he defeated 20 other wrestlers to become the first-ever OVW National Champion.

Godderz Got Into a Post-Rumble Fight

After outlasting 19 other guys, it came down to Brian Pillman Jr. and Godderz, and then at the last minute, Godderz was on the ropes and managed to flip Pillman over the top rope and win the rumble.

After his win, Godderz was confronted in the ring by Tony Gunn, the OVW heavyweight champion, demanding that he get the title instead of Godderz.

“I beat everybody! I beat everybody!” shouted Godderz as Pillman Jr. climbed back in the ring. Then Gunn and Pillman started fighting and Godderz cocked Pillman with his new belt and chaos reigned as the refs scrambled to break things up and separate the wrestlers.

Godderz got his start in wrestling with Ohio Valley Wrestling before moving to Impact Wrestling and then launching himself on the independent circuit with fellow Big Brother contestant Austin Matelson under the tag-team name “Team Big Brother.” He also appeared once on Lucha Underground and then in 2019, returned to OVW.

Godderz Says the Big Brother Team Has Been Really Supportive of His Wrestling Career

In a 2017 interview with HuffPost, Godderz said the Big Brother producers have been so incredibly supportive and helpful to him since his time on the show.

“[Producer] Chris Roach has become a really good friend of mine. The entire team really. [Executive producers] Rich Meehan, Allison Grodner. A special thanks, wholeheartedly, goes to Robyn Kass and Christopher Roach. Not to discredit anybody else because everyone is equally important, but those two helped me out big time. Robyn was the casting director that actually got me on the show,” said Godderz, adding, “Everybody on CBS has been a huge supporter of mine. They are family. We are their kids. They want to see us all succeed like everybody else. They invest in us and they want to see us spread our wings to do bigger and better things. Because of the opportunities that they gave me, it definitely catapulted me into a totally different league.”

He also revealed that Roach is the person who put Godderz on professional wrestling’s radar by getting a story to run during his time on Big Brother about his interest in the sport and reaching out to Dixie Carter of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Then after Big Brother 10 wrapped, he moved to Florida to begin training with Florida Championship Wrestling.

“Between TMZ running the article on me and Chris Roach reaching out to Dixie, those two were huge supporters of me and got the right eyes on me so people knew what I was doing and actually taking it seriously. It made me take the right course of action to try to become a wrestler for whichever company. … Dixie gave me a few dark matches and Terry Taylor was over there at the time and the rest was history. I’ve been happy ever since. They gave me a chance. That’s all you can ask for at the end of the day. To get a foot in the door and get a chance, or get that meeting or be in front of the right eyes to tell your story.”

