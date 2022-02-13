Singer Jhene Aiko Is Famous for ‘Head Tilt’

Singer Jhené Aiko will be singing “America the Beautiful” at the 2022 Super Bowl. The six-time Grammy nominee is set to perform before kick-off and during the halftime show, which will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

After performing in front of millions of viewers during Sunday’s game, people will undoubtedly become familiar with Aiko’s vocals, but this is far from her first brush with fame.

In 2015, Aiko gained recognition for the “head tilt.” What’s that, you ask?





As seen above, Aiko was being interviewed on the red carpet in 2015 when the interviewer stumbled on his words. She slightly tilted her head, he stumbled over his words again, and that was that.

Little did the singer know, there would soon be thousands of videos on TikTok related to her “head tilt.”

Aiko’s fans don’t seem to be too surprised that the interviewer flubbed his words.

One person commented on the TikTok video: “She’s literally so gorgeous, who wouldn’t lose composure.” Another wrote, “Folded under pressure, it’s arlight lad.”

The Reporter Comes Forward With ‘the Truth’

So the truth behind the Jhene Aiko GIF is that, as I interviewing her on the Grammys red carpet, a publicist was frantically trying to get my attention behind her. I got distracted from Jhene for 2 seconds, and in those 2 seconds, history was made https://t.co/xQY5vz6jV2 — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) March 2, 2019

In 2019, the reporter, Jason Lipshutz, responded to a fan who asked what went down during the 2015 interview.

He tweeted in response, “So the truth behind the Jhene Aiko GIF is that, as I was interviewing her on the Grammys red carpet, a publicist was frantically trying to get my attention behind her. I got distracted from Jhene for 2 seconds, and in those 2 seconds, history was made…”

Twitter users had some amusing responses to Lipshutz’s tweet. One person wrote, “Stop. Don’t do this. We know she snatched your soul.” Another simply posted a gif that read, “Riiiiiight….”

Jhene Aiko Toured With the Weeknd

According to Hollywood Life, Aiko has worked with many renowned artists and producers. In 2013, she was involved in Big Sean’s “Beware,” featuring Lil Wayne.

She also appeared on Saturday Night Live and toured with The Weeknd, per Soulbounce.





Despite her success as a singer, Aiko has struggled with her self-esteem in the past. In a candid interview with BET, she shared:

Growing up, I was always self-conscious and dealt with a lot of self-esteem issues. I don’t know, I just never liked my face. That was one of the things I dealt with when I was younger. I couldn’t look at pictures of myself. I hated video shoots, photoshoots, all those things. I almost thought that I had that thing, what is it, body [dysmorphia] disorder, where you just see yourself very distorted when you look at yourself. Basically, I’m just not in that place anymore.

Aiko also explained that it took her some time to come around to collaborating with other singers. The artistry of the music she has released to date, though, cannot be denied.

Rap-Up described Aiko’s mixtape, “Sailing Souls,” as marrying her “sensually sweet voice with hip-hop centric beats.”

On top of being a performer, Aiko is a mother to daughter Namiko Love, who was born in 2008. In 2016, according to Elle, the singer was confirmed to be dating Big Sean. Their break-up was confirmed in March 2019.