Jiggy on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Kaylin Marcotte took her company, Jiggy, and its products to the Sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if she could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, “an entrepreneur from New York City shows she has all the right pieces for a good business with her new way to experience art.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch her products to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about Jiggy on “Shark Tank”:

1. Jiggy Sells High-End Jigsaw Puzzles

Kaylin Marcotte sells high-end jigsaw puzzles through her company, Jiggy.

At the time of writing, the jigsaw puzzles in the Jiggy original collection, which features hand-drawn and painted puzzles that come in 500 pieces, are available to purchase online for $150 each.

There are more affordable options, however, in the “give-to-enter” portion; there, consumers can give $10 for a chance to win a puzzle. All proceeds for this “give-to-enter” collection go to Artist Relief.

2. Marcotte’s Love For Jigsaw Puzzles Started Out as a Meditation

Marcotte shares on the Jiggy website that she started loving Jigsaw puzzles over five years ago when she was working long hours and needed a way to meditate at night.

“I was doing one every week and the stress relief was great, but the designs were outdated and, well, lame,” the website reads. “I started dreaming up a puzzle that would be beautiful for both the doing and the decorating, that would look good before, during, and after completion.”

She shared that she wanted to share the work of female artists through jigsaw puzzles.

3. The Puzzles Are Sold With the Tools Needed for Preservation

The jigsaw puzzles sold at Jiggy are not just for meditation or for fun. Instead, they can also be used as decorations.

There’s no need to go out and buy separate supplies to display the art, however. According to the company’s frequently asked questions, there are tools included with each Jiggy puzzle purchased.

The frames are sold separately, however, but the company partners with pictureframes.com that will allow customers to get the best fit for their jigsaw puzzles.

4. Jiggy Offers a Subscription Service

If someone falls in love with Jiggy products, they can join the JIGGY Puzzle Club. After signing up for the club, each person will receive an exclusive 500-piece puzzle, which comes with a reusable drawstring bag, box, and print of the artwork. Glue is sold separately, however.

“Each puzzle in our collections features work by an emerging female artist from around the world,” the website reads. “A percentage of each sale goes to the artist.”

The subscription service is available to customers in the United States. Prices for the club start at just $26 a month.

5. Jiggy Partners With Female Artists & Offers Products at Different Price Points

While some of the Jiggy puzzles are as expensive as $150, there are also products available that are more affordable.

The least expensive options at the time of writing are $40 and include puzzles of 450 pieces. They come with the glue needed to preserve the art once the puzzle is finished as well. The 800-piece puzzles are around 800 pieces and also include the glue.

The founder partners with female artists to create the puzzles for Jiggy.

“Shark Tank” airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

