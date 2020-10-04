Jim Carrey’s Politics: Is He a Democrat or a Republican?

Jim Carrey makes his highly-anticipated premiere portraying Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live on October 3, and viewers tuning into NBC’s sketch series are wondering if the comedian is a liberal like the Democratic presidential candidate he’s parodying, a Republican, or perhaps, a moderate.

Carrey, 58, has been extremely outspoken on his personal political beliefs since Donald Trump became president in 2016, and has voiced his strong opinions through art. Most recently, The Mask star’s paintings have revealed how he feels about Trump’s response, or lack thereof, to COVID-19, and the president’s inability to denounce far-right extremist groups.

After Trump’s unhinged debate debacle, MAGA has a new uniform. Those red hats just didn’t tell the whole story. #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/Vo8pbcsvHz — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 1, 2020

If viewers are wondering if Carrey, who was born in Ontario, Canada, but became a U.S. citizen in 2004, will vote for Biden or Trump, the Emmy-nominated actor is not voting Republican. Carrey repeatedly tweets with the hashtag, “Biden/Harris,” the universal social tag on Twitter for those voting Democratic in the 2020 election.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

It’s not just that Carrey despises Trump, he’s voiced his distaste for many high-ranking Republican officials. In one of Carrey’s art pieces from May 2018, he depicted the president as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, with former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and Representative Devin Nunes surrounding him as flying monkeys.

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… "THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

Carrey Wrote an Essay in The Atlantic Slamming Republican Lawmakers Working In Trump’s Administration



In September, Carrey penned an essay for The Atlantic entitled, “Truth, Justice, a World Without Trump” in which he calls the president “a bourgeois New York con artist” and lambasts his favorite TV news station. “Fox News is a joke that’s not funny, and it’s being told at the expense of our democracy,” he wrote.

The Dumb & Dumber star also offered his no-holds-barred opinion on Republican party members working in Trump’s administration. He wrote:

Where did the modern Republican Party’s cruelty come from? Too many Americans support Trump because he appeals to their basest and most primitive urges, through his racism, his misogyny, his mockery of the disabled, and his encouragement of violence during his campaign. If you consider yourself a patriot, know full well that the direction the Republican Party has taken threatens to obliterate America’s once hopeful experiment in liberty.

Carrey also implores everyone to get out there and vote. “In November, we must vote in historic numbers, gathering all the ‘snowflakes’ until there is a blizzard on Capitol Hill that no corrupt politician can survive.”

Carrey Opened Up About Why He Chooses to Express His Political Views Through Art

No Fear! Why Jim Carrey Is Expressing His Political ViewsActor Jim Carrey isn’t afraid to speak his mind! Over the weekend, Carrey expressed his displeasure over President Trump while being honored with the Charlie Chaplin Award for Excellence at the 2018 Britannia Awards. 2018-10-29T23:07:49Z

While speaking with Extra TV in 2018, Carrey explained that he funnels his passionate feelings about politics through a paintbrush because he “just wants to express it in a positive way. I want to turn everything painful into art.”

Trump’s allegiances couldn’t have been any clearer in that debate if his hair were on fire – and it was. #BidenHarris #TeamHuman #GoliathWillFall pic.twitter.com/8EuD15EWHn — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 30, 2020

As for the haters, Carrey is unbothered. “Apparently, I was threatened on Twitter, but ya know – you gotta speak man,” the actor continued. “This is not a time to clam up and get frightened. This is dire at the point.”

Carrey Supports Socialism When it Comes to Universal Healthcare

Jim Carrey | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)Subscribe to the Real Time YouTube: http://itsh.bo/10r5A1B Actor and comedian Jim Carrey joins Bill and his guests – David Axelrod, Michelle Goldberg, and former Rep. Charlie Dent – on the Real Time panel. Connect with Real Time Online: Find Real Time on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Maher Find Real Time on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTimers Find Real Time with Bill Maher… 2018-09-08T04:36:30Z

In 2018, while appearing as a guest on Real Time With Bill Maher, Carey spoke candidly about his views on American healthcare:

I grew up in Canada, okay? We have socialized medicine. I’m here to tell you that this bull**** line that you get on all of the political shows is that it is a failure; the system is a failure in Canada. It is not a failure in Canada. I never waited for anything in my life. I chose my own doctors. My mother never paid for a prescription. It was fantastic.

In regards to the stereotype that Canadians are always so nice, Carrey says that’s largely possible because they don’t have to worry about going homeless in order to pay off medical bills:

They can be nice because they have health care. Because they have a government that cares about them. There are certain people in our society that need to be taken care of. There are people without as many opportunities that need to be helped toward those opportunities. There are people who are sick. You shouldn’t have to lose your home because your mother got sick.

Way before the pandemic hit, Carrey predicted that U.S. healthcare would continue to fail in meeting the needs of American citizens. He said of Republican lawmakers, “Down and down they went. Lower than any administration in history. It seemed like the bottom was nowhere in sight.”

