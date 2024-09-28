‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Manga Ending: Time & Date Chapter 271 Releases

Fans of “Jujutsu Kaisen” are eagerly awaiting the release of the manga’s final chapter, and wondering how everything will get wrapped up at the end. Here are details about what date and time the final chapter will be available.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” chapter 271 will officially drop on Sunday, September 29, at 11 a.m. Eastern, according to the Manga Plus app by Shueisha. (Shueisha publishes the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in its weekly Shonen Jump magazine.)

When Heavy accessed the Manga Plus app, it said that the final chapter would drop at 10 a.m. Central time on September 29 (which corresponds to o:00 JST in Japan, the time the manga normally drops weekly). In other time zones, this will be 9 a.m. Mountain time, 8 a.m. Pacific time, and 11 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday. However, it’s worth noting that you might want to check the app up to an hour early, just in case the manga drops sooner than anticipated.

The publication of chapter 271 will no doubt be bittersweet, since readers will be excited to read the end but also sad about saying goodbye to their favorite characters.

Readers Are Saying the Ending Will Be Better Than ‘Attack on Titan’

A subreddit called JujutsuFolk that’s heavily spoiler-friendly is already comparing the manga ending to the highly controversial ending for “Attack on Titan.”

One reader on the subreddit commented: “Thank you everyone, this sub is way more fun than Titanfolk was during the AOT ending 😭.”

Another person replied, “To be honest jjk’s ending although rushed,it still has conclusion to most of its characters that fits,unlike AOT.”

While the JujtusuFolk subreddit is known for typically posting some leaked panels on Wednesdays, one user shared a joke leak of the final chapter earlier in the week that quickly went viral. It showed Sukuna waking up and realizing the entire manga had been a dream, and Gojo (who’s now alive) talking Sukuna out of being evil with a Disney-like monologue. It ends with panels of happy characters and the caption “Everything is fine.”

One person replied, “This is just twilight with extra steps.”

The Manga Can Be Read Online for Free

Once it drops, you can read the final manga chapter on Viz.com for free. As of the time of this article’s publication, Chapters 268-270 were also available to view for free. Reading any chapters prior to the three most recent ones will require a subscription.

You can also read all the chapters for free on the Manga Plus by Shueisha app, available for both iOS and Google Play.

The most recent chapter of “Jujutsu Kaisen” has set readers up for the ending, but fans aren’t certain how everything is going to be wrapped up at the end. However, as GameRant reported, there are rumors that a sequel might be announced when the final chapter is released. The series’ editor hinted in a message that there’s more to come, but it’s not clear what that means. Some fans are hoping this was a hint that we’ll get more in the JJK universe in the future. But in a JujutsuFolk subreddit thread, others noted that secret project announcements for manga publications often end up being far more hyped than they’re worth. When “My Hero Academia” hinted at a big announcement when its manga was ending, the announcement ended up just being a favorite character poll, much to readers’ disappointment.