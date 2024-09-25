‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Manga Sequel Rumors Grow After Announcement Leak

The final chapter of the “Jujutsu Kaisen” manga, Chapter 271, is dropping on Sunday, September 29, according to the Manga Plus app by Shueisha, the manga’s publisher. But will this really be the end of the series or can fans look forward to a sequel after the manga is finished? A recent announcement leak has given some readers hope that this isn’t the end.

The Manga’s Editor Commented That There Is More to Come

Rumors are circulating that a sequel might be announced when the final chapter of “Jujutsu Kaisen” drops on Sunday. These rumors are based on a brief comment left by the manga’s editor.

Manga Mogura RE (an account known for sharing highly reliable news about Japanese manga) reported on X that the final chapter 271 of the manga will have a center color page in Shonen Jump magazine. It will feature a big “happy announcement,” they added.

But the note that really got fans talking was when Manga Mogura reported that the series’ editor is leaving a comment hinting “still more to come.”

Some fans are hoping this is a hint that we’ll get more in the JJK universe in the future. Game Rant reported that this will be an “incredibly massive announcement.”

A 3rd Season of the Anime is Coming Soon

When the manga ends, this won’t be the end of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” A third season of the anime is still going to air on Crunchyroll. However, a date for its premiere has not yet been announced.

A teaser trailer was released by Mappa on December 29, 2023. It was published on the official “Jujutsu Kaisen” anime website.

The continuation will be based on the Culling Game arc in the manga.

Other Manga Publications Have Hinted at Big Endings That Were Disappointments

Some fans aren’t getting their hopes up about the manga continuing until the final chapter is published (or more details come out when leaks are shared early.) In a JujutsuFolk subreddit thread (known for being spoiler friendly), some readers noted that secret, big announcements for manga publications often turn out to be more hype than substance.

Within that subreddit discussion, one person recalled how the “Berserk” manga teased a big announcement with a countdown and a new website. It all ended up just being new merchandise for sale.

When “My Hero Academia” hinted at a big announcement when its manga was ending, the announcement ended up just being a favorite character poll, much to readers’ disappointment.

More recently, “Attack on Titan” hinted that a big manga announcement revealing a new project was coming soon. Fans got excited, but the announcement had nothing to do with new content.

Instead, as the “Attack on Titan” wiki account shared on X, it was an announcement for a 15th anniversary special “Attack on Titan” magazine issue. The magazine, releasing on November 6, will feature chapters from the original 139 that fans voted on. It will also have a new cover illustration. But there won’t be any new content.

The “Jujutsu Kaisen” mangaka, Gege Akutami, hasn’t revealed what his next plans are yet. However, he previously recommended “MamaYuyu” as the next manga that fans should read in Shonen Jump magazine after his manga is complete, ScreenRant reported. Akutami said he respects the author and believes Yoshikhiko Hayashhi is starting a revolution in manga.