‘JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new movie on Sunday, September 27, 2020 called JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film and where it was filmed. This article may have very minor spoilers in terms of photos and behind-the-scenes pictures.

After tonight, the movie will air again on October 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern, October 4 at 1 p.m., and October 8 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “When Henry proposes it looks like Rebecca will get her fairytale ending until her daughter invites a visitor from her past to the ranch that will change the Petersons and Landsburgs forever. Starring.”

Meet The Cast for ‘JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift’

A big missing cast member in the sequel is Melanie Griffith, who played Laura Lee Schafer in the original movie. She played John’s old girlfriend, so it’s not too crazy not to see her in the sequel because it looks like John may have a new love interest.

Jon Voight stars as John Landsburg. He played the same role in the original movie. His many credits include Ray Donovan (Mickey for 82 episodes), Orphan Horse, Surviving the Wild, JL Ranch, A Christmas Eve Miracle, Woodlawn, 24 (Jonas), Lone Star (Clint), Four Christmases, Pope John Paul II, Jack and the Beanstalk, Return to Lonesome Dove, Gunsmoke, and more.

James Caan (above, left) stars as Tap Peterson in both movies. His many credits include The Red Maple Leaf, Undercover Grandpa, Sicilian Vampire, Back in the Game (Terry Gannon), Magic City (Sy Berman), Hawaii Five-0, Las Vegas (Ed Deline), The Godfather, This is My Father, The Program, Les uns et les autres, The Godfather Saga (Sonny Corleone), and much more.

Clark Harris (above, right) stars as Tony. His many credits include Smoketown (Cue Ball), 38, Snapped, Come Sunday, Murder Comes to Town, Painted Horses, Atlanta, and more.

Teri Polo stars as Rebecca Landsburg. She was also in the original movie. Her many credits include Good Trouble (Stef Adams Foster), The Bravest Knight (Saylor), The Fosters, Royal Pains, Man Up! (Theresa), The Christmas Angel, Law & Order: LA, The Wedding Bells, Felicity (Maggie), Sports Night, and much more.

Bo Derek stars as Claudia. Her many credits include Fashion House (Maria), Highland Park, Chuck, 7th Heaven, Crusader, Queen of Swords, Two Guys a Girl & a Pizza Place, Life in the Balance, Wind on Water, and much more.

Dylan Walsh stars as Sheriff Henry. His many credits include Blue Bloods (Mayor Peter Chase), Whiskey Cavalier (Alex), Law & Order SVU (John Conway), Life Sentence (Peter Abbott), Longmire (Shane), When We Rise, Unforgettable, NCIS: New Orleans, Nip/Tuck (Sean McNamara), Brooklyn South (Jimmy Doyle), Kate & Allie, and much more.

Skyler Shaye stars as Lynnie. Her many credits include Ray Donovan (Cindy), Baby Geniuses TV Series (Kylie), Childhood Sweethearts, Manhood, Criminal Minds, Family Affair, and much more.

Trevor Donovan stars as Brady, and he was in the original movie too. He has many credits to his name, including Lucifer (Max), NCIS, Sun Records (Eddy), Texas Rising (Kit), Melissa & Joey (Alistair), and he was a main character on 90210 where he played Teddy from 2009 to 2013. He was also on Days of Our Lives for 111 episodes as Jeremy Horton. In January he starred in Hallmark’s SnowComing. And in 2016 he was in a great Hallmark fall movie called Love on a Limb.

Judson Mills stars as Caleb Peterson. His credits include Casting, Spades, Notorious, The Mentalist, Gregslist, The Icarus II Project, Saving Grace, Walker Texas Ranger (Francis Gage), Renegade, Pacific Blue, As the World Turns (Hutch Hutchinson), and more.

Abby Brammell stars as Regan Landsburg. Her many credits include Bosch (Heather Stout), SWAT, 911, Mad Dogs, Longmire, The Unit (Tiffy), The Shield, Star Trek: Enterprise, Push: Neavada, and more.

Ethan Boling is back too as Tyler, John’s grandson.

Also starring are:

Samuel Mason Paul (Devin)

John Moll (Frederic Dupri)

Steven Paul (Todd)

Ben Evans (Jerry)

Ellie Troutman (City Official)

Geoff Falk (Auctioneer)

William Bouton (Young Man)

Tamyra Reilly (Young Woman)

Heidi Azaro (Gloria)

John Heffley (Farmer #1)

Clyde Tyrone Harper (Rodney)

CC Boler (Farmer Woman)

Gerald Rose (Local Rancher)

Jamee Natella (Waitress)

Carter Hadley (Hayden)

‘JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift’ Was Filmed in Kentucky

Both JL Family Ranch and JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift were filmed in Kentucky. According to IMDb, the first movie was filmed in La Grange, Kentucky. Both movies were filmed in various locations in Oldham County.

NextTV reported that in 2016, the movie was filmed in Kentucky during the winter when temperatures sometimes got below 11 degrees. Kris Kimlin, Director of Photography, said: “We didn’t expect the elements, so we had to embrace them.”

New Hallmark movie news!A 'J.L. Family Ranch' sequel is filming in Kentucky with cast Jon Voight, Trevor Donovan, Skyler Shaye and Bo Derek. Are you a fan of the first film and looking forward to sequel? #hallmarkies #JLFamilyRanch pic.twitter.com/JJfIC59Rxz — Hallmarkies Podcast (@HallmarkiesPod) April 12, 2019

Many locations for the 2019-filmed second movie were similar to the 2016 movie. RoundAbout shared that some of the 2016 filming locations in Kentucky included Asbourne Farm, One Nineteen West Main restaurant, the Oldham County Courthouse, an Anchorage home, and locations in Ballardsville, Crestwood, nad Pewee Valley.

The Landsburg Ranch specifically was filmed at Ashbourne Farms, RoundAbout shared. (Note that while RoundAbout spells it Asbourne Farms, the La Grange, Kentucky location is actually spelled Ashbourne Farms.)

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from Kentucky. The second movie was filmed in the summer of 2019.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes picture with Voight.

The actors got to spend time with horses and other animals on set.

Another photo from filming:

Here are some more photos from the movie.

