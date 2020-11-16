Did JLo and ARod Get Married Yet?

J Lo and A-Rod have not gotten married yet. Although they were planning a wedding for the summer of 2020, the coronavirus caused their plans to be postponed indefinitely.

The couple hasn’t yet said when they will tie the knot. Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have discussed the delay to their big day, and said they are waiting to see how things play out during the pandemic before finalizing any plans.

The couple has discussed some of their ideas for the wedding, from the dress to the roles their kids will play, the location and how many people will be invited.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lopez Said She Was “Heartbroken” by Having to Delay Her Wedding

Lopez said she was “heartbroken” she had to delay her wedding in an interview with Today. But she stayed optimistic, saying the wedding might be even better than she expected, whenever their big day finally occurs.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan and we just have to wait and see,” she told Today. “Maybe it’s going to be better? I have to believe that it will be.”

She said at the time “nobody knows” what the wedding plans are, and that all her wedding planning stopped.

“There’s no planning right now,” she said. “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. You know, it’s disappointing on one level…. After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing right now. But at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer, and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now.”

Lopez also talked about her delayed wedding plans with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year, saying they weren’t sure yet when they would tie the knot.

“Actually it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now,” she continued. “Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see (in) a few months how this all pans out.”

Rodriguez & Lopez Discussed Ideas for a Socially Distanced Ceremony, But Haven’t Announced Solid Plans

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have thrown out some ideas for ways they could hold a wedding ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they haven’t announced any solid plans. In Lopez’s interview with DeGeneres, DeGeneres jokingly suggested a virtual wedding, maybe one on TikTok.

“A TikTok wedding?” Lopez answered. “It’s something to think about. I can’t make any commitments right now.”

Rodriguez also jokingly suggested that he and Lopez could hold a drive-through ceremony in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. He held a drive-through birthday celebration for his daughter, Ella.

“What was great is we had a drive-through party,” he said. “And then some people said maybe we have a drive-through wedding. It will be cheaper!”

He said their priority is safety.

“We have to go with the flow now,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “Everything is fluid, everything’s on just a pause. Obviously this is an unprecedented time, and for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”

