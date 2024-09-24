JLo Spent the Night at Ben Affleck’s House: Report

A new report in Us Weekly says that Jennifer Lopez has had second thoughts about divorcing Ben Affleck, and even spent the night at his house.

US Weekly reported, quoting a source, that JLo and Affleck have “lingering doubts” and “hesitation” about whether breaking up was the right thing to do.

“When they’re together as a family and see the kids together, it reminds them of how good they are as a team and what’s important,” a source told Us Weekly.

However, the couple is still planning to divorce despite that hesitation, the magazine reported. But one of the magazine’s sources said there’s a “small chance” the pair could get back together, saying, “J.Lo has stayed over at Ben’s place a couple times,” reveals the source. “When it’s good, it’s really good, but when it’s bad, it’s really bad — and things are so good when they are friends. If things are better between them because they’re separated, that’s a reason the divorce would go through.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage. She dated the couple’s separation to April 26, 2024, and is not asking for spousal support, TMZ reported. In September, though, Page Six reported that Affleck and Lopez were spotted kissing and holding hands while at a brunch with their kids.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Still Have a ‘Lot of Love,’ the Report Says

“There’s still a lot of love between them, but the divorce is still going forward,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They both know they will be in each other’s lives because of the kids and are remaining friendly,” the source told the magazine. “But the divorce is still happening.”

A source told Us Weekly that the couple’s work schedules cause issues. “A lot of their issues stemmed from lifestyle differences,” the source told the magazine. “They are just on completely different schedules — and nothing has changed.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Trying to Focus on Their Kids’ Happiness, Reports Say

A source made similar comments to People Magazine, reporting that the couple hope to remain friends.

They “are still moving forward with the divorce” as they “continue to focus on the kids,” that source told People.

“They want to show the kids that things are amicable,” the source told People, adding, “They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love.”

As for the brunch, a source told People, “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” adding that “a divorce is never easy,” and “the kids always got along and have fun together.”

Lopez is focused on ensuring the kids are happy, People reported. Lopez has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck and Lopez famously dated 20 years ago, but they broke up shortly before their wedding before reuniting and marrying in 2022. Lopez revealed in her documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” that the couple broke up the first time three days before they had a big wedding planned.