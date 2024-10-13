Everything Jennifer Lopez Has Said About Her Relationship with Diddy

Jennifer Lopez dated Sean “Diddy” Combs for two years, and they were a very high-profile couple while it lasted.

According to People Magazine, Diddy and Lopez dated from 1999 through 2001.

In various interviews over the years, Lopez has accused Diddy of being unfaithful, revealed that he taught her a lot and she still has love for him and described a key difference between them.

Here is a roundup of some of Lopez’s most famous quotes about Diddy.

Jennifer Lopez Said Her Relationship With Diddy Made Her ‘Crazy’

In 2003, Lopez opened up about her relationship with Diddy (and eventual ex-husband Cris Judd) to Vibe. The article is no longer available on the Vibe site, but it’s excerpted by Entertainment Weekly.

”It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez told Vibe magazine, according to EW. ”I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

EW reported that Lopez did not deny knocking on hotel doors to find Combs. ”I can’t remember right now, but I won’t say it didn’t happen,” she told Vibe, according to EW. ”I never caught him but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.”

In that interview, she described why she left Diddy: “I had to think, do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning?”

She explained that she then met Cris Judd, the backup dancer with whom she would have a short marriage. ”Coming out of a torrid relationship, I meet this sweet person who’s so refreshing,” she told Vibe, according to EW. ”But marriage is not just about love. I thought I had learned that in my first marriage…. I loved Cris, still love him, he’s one of the best people. This wasn’t an easy thing to walk away from, but we didn’t have what it takes to make a marriage work…. Cris knows the last thing I ever wanted in this (expletive) world was to hurt him.”

Jennifer Lopez Described the Nightclub Shooting Involving Diddy as ‘a Complete Nightmare’

Lopez opened up to Elle Magazine in 2000 about the nightclub shooting that occurred when she was with Diddy. Although that interview is no longer online, The New York Post documented it. According to The Post, Lopez said the shooting was “the worst thing that ever happened to me.”

“It was a complete nightmare from beginning to end,” she told Elle, according to The Post.

According to The Post, Lopez “was handcuffed and locked in a police cell for 14 hours after she and Puffy were arrested” following the shooting at a Midtown nightclub. She was released without charges, The Post reported. Diddy was charged but acquitted, according to US Weekly.

“I just wish it was all over, but I wish even more that it had never happened,” she told Elle, according to The Post.

Jennifer Lopez Said the Couple Had Lifestyle Differences, But Declared That She Still Has ‘Love’ for Him

Lopez described herself as “a homebody” during a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, according to US Weekly.

“Puff loves to go out,” she told Rolling Stone, according to US. “He’s been a going-out-to-clubs person all his life, doing his thing.”

According to US, she also told “Access Hollywood” in 2014 that Diddy “gave me so many cues and taught me so many things. I’ll always be grateful to him for that, and I love that he can be so supportive of me so many years later and there’s still so much mutual respect, admiration, and love there.”

Jennifer Lopez & Her Mom Didn’t Embrace the Idea of Her Getting Back Together With Diddy

Lopez also had an exchange about Diddy when she appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show,” with her mom in the audience, Page Six reported.

“I was telling you that I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way,” Williams told Lopez during the show, referring to Combs’ previous nickname. “I remember you said that,” Lopez replied. “Or, in my mind, getting together permanently!” Williams said.

At that point, the camera panned to Lopez’s mom, who made a negative gesture and had a grimace on her face, the video shows. According to Page Six, Rodriguez appeared to mouth, “It’s done.”

Lopez laughed and said, “It’s funny to me,” the video shows.