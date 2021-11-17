Joe Exotic’s Jail Life: Where Is He Today?

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is the subject of the second season of Netflix’s “Tiger King” series. The series just released on November 17. Where is he in jail today and how much longer is his sentence? Here are all the details about his current situation.

He’s in the Federal Medical Centre in Fort Worth

In April 2020, Joe Exotic was transferred from Grady County Jail in Oklahoma to the Federal Medical Centre Fort Worth, NBC DFW reported. At first, he was put in a coronavirus quarantine because inmates at his previous jail had tested positive for coronavirus. The federal prison in Fort Worth is set up for maile inmates with special medical needs, Vulture reported.

He’s still in the FMC today, The U.S. Sun reported.

In September 2020, he requested a pardon from prison due to a blood disorder, NZ Herald reported. Exotic wrote in a letter that he was born with CVID (common variable immune deficiency), which required blood infusions monthly. He said he would “dead in 2-3 months” without a pardon.

Former President Donald Trump did not grant him that pardon. He was so certain that he would get it, he wanted a limo waiting at the prison upon word of his release, KLTV reported. His lawyer, Francisco Hernandez, said at the time: “It is the President’s Constitutional right to Pardon and we have to accept and respect his use of discretion. Score remains 0:0 at the end of the first quarter. After an aggressive first quarter Hail Mary, team tiger didn’t score. Three quarters to go.”

His 22-Year Sentence Was Thrown Out & He’s Waiting for Resentencing

On January 2020, just a few months before the first season of “Tiger King” was released, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison. That included 108 months for murder-for-hire convictions and another four years on the wildlife charges. The judge had said he was consumed and obsessed with silencing Carole Baskin, National Geographic reported. The judge also noted that while he was in Grady County Jail, he tried to sell lion cubs over the phone. He was found guilty in April and sentenced in January 2020.

In July 2021, his 22-year sentence was thrown out by the 100th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals but his conviction was upheld, The Oklahoman reported.

The three-judge panel ruled that his two convictions should not have been treated separately in terms of his sentencing, since both involved the goal of killing Carole Baskin, AP News reported. His sentencing should have ranged from 17 1/2 to under 22 years, not 22 to 27 years. Exotic is awaiting re-sentencing by a trial court. His attorney Brandon Sample said he might end up getting an even lower sentence than the range in the ruling.

He’s Seeking Another Pardon Because of Cancer

Exotic and his lawyer, John Phillips, began seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden in May 2021, WGNTV reported.

John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores… pic.twitter.com/pPbaGcPYwA — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) May 14, 2021

Exotic wrote on Twitter: “John Phillips has received my medical records from (Federal Medical Center) Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.”

I can and will publicly confirm Joe’s cancer. He and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point. He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligent working towards that. #TigerKing2 #FreeJoeExotic #justiceforjoeexotic #fcancer https://t.co/KSNXfGePDr — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) November 3, 2021

In November, BBC reported that Exotic wants his resentencing sped up because of his health. Exotic said his biopsy revealed aggressive prostrate cancer.

