Meet the 2022 Joe Millionaire Cast

FOX’s hit reality dating competition from 2003 is returning, and this time, it has a twist. In “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” 18 women will date two men in hopes of finding a love connection. However, one man is an “average Joe” while the other is a millionaire,” according to a press release.

As FOX’s announcement put it, “As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?”

“This revival of ‘Joe Millionaire’ represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business,” the President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at FOX Entertainment, Rob Wade, said in a press release. “I’ve long admired ‘Joe Millionaire’ for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined FOX, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.”

So who are these men and the women vying for their hearts? Meet the cast:

Kurt F. Sowers & Steven McBee

This season of “Joe Millionaire” has two leads: Kurt F. Sowers and Steven McBee.

Sowers is a 32-year-old “construction CEO from Charlotte, North Carolina” and McBee is a 27-year-old “farming CEO from Gallatin, Missouri,” according to ScreenRant.

According to a FOX press release, “one is a millionaire, and the other is an ‘average Joe’ with little to his name.”

Amanda Pace

Amanda Pace is a 28-year-old fashion designer and entrepreneur from Newport, California. According to ScreenRant, Pace is currently based in New York City.

Amber S.

Amber S. is a 28-year-old realtor from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She describes herself as “born and raised in South Florida” on her professional website. She added, “I love to travel, meet new people, and help people with their Real Estate needs.”

Andreea M.

Andreea M. is a 31-year-old restaurateur from Newport, Rhode Island. She owns Kaffeology Cafe.

“Andreea was born in Romania and moved to the Boston area when she was 8 years old. Originally she went to school for Biology at Northeastern University where she had hopes of becoming a doctor,” according to the bio on her business’ website. “In her last year of college she decided to pursue her true passions; art, hospitality, and cooking! She moved to Florida and worked as a manager for Walt DIsney World Restaurants until 2017 when she decided to move back to Rhode Island and open Kaffeology Cafe.”

Annie Jorgensen

Annie Jorgensen is a 25-year-old digital creative strategist from New York City, New York. According to her Instagram, she created a self-confidence campaign called “I Got This” and is a former pageant girl who served as Miss Georgia.

Breanna Hagen

Breanna Hagen is a 27-year-old graduate admissions specialist from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. According to Instagram, she previously danced at South Dakota State University and has a cat named Louie.

Brookell B.

Brookell B. is a 30-year-old model from Los Angeles, California.

Calah Jackson

Calah Jackson is a 28-year-old project manager from Dallas, Texas.

Caroline Campbell

Caroline Campbell is a 23-year-old recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee. According to ScreenRant, she previously lived in Carmi, Illinois.

Carolyn Moore

Carolyn Moore is a 30-year-old skincare company owner from Orlando, Florida. Her Lion & Loki brand sells “everyday beauty simplified.” The company bears the name of her 3-year-old son, Lion.

Doris Cano

Doris Cano is the 32-year-old owner of Dance Divas Entertainment from Bethpage, New York. According to her Instagram, she is a former NFL, NHL and NBA dancer.

Cano also owns a Yorkie named Diamond.

Jennie K.

Jennie K. is a 29-year-old attorney from San Diego, California. According to Screenrant, she is also a bottle service waitress.

According to Instagram, she “played division 1 soccer at NC State then over seas in London while studying abroad.” Her love of travel continues, claiming to have traveled to over 20 countries.

Katy Johnson

Katy Johnson is a 33-year-old travel blogger living in Los Angeles, California. According to ScreenRant, she is also a model who is from Boone, Iowa.

Monica Aksamit

Monica Aksamit is a 31-year-old Olympic medalist from Brooklyn, New York. She placed Bronze in saber fencing at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

Rachel Vinson

Rachel Vinson is a 30-year-old attorney from Los Angeles, California. According to her Instagram, she worked her way through school to graduate debt-free. She also owns a dog named Bailiff.

Sara S.

Sarah S. is. a 22-year-old influencer and model from Houston, Texas.

Suzan E.

Suzan E. is a 28-year-old supplier management operations from San Antonio, Texas. According to her Instagram, she was born in Jamaica and claims to rap “really well.”

Suzette James

Suzette James is a 31-year-old realtor from Los Angeles, California. According to her Instagram, she is also an actress, TV host and personality. She also revealed that she “was a cheerleader for 10 years.”

Whitney Young

Whitney Young is a talent acquisition executive from Lake Oswego, Oregon. According to ScreenRant, she currently lives in Santa Monica, California.

