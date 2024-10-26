Joe Rogan Asks Donald Trump If Aliens Are Real: ‘Tell Me’

Podcaster Joe Rogan asked former President Donald Trump point blank whether he believes space aliens are real during his more than three-hour podcast.

“A lot of interest in the people coming from space you know, and I know you’re interested in that,” Trump said at one point during the October 25 podcast.

“Yes, oh very interested in that. How much did they tell you about that?” Rogan asked.

“A lot,” Trump said.

“Really, what did they tell you? How much can you tell? How does that work? Is it super top secret? Tell me,” said Rogan.

“I think I can tell. Well, based on Hunter Biden, I can say whatever the hell I want,” responded Trump.

Trump then explained that he interviewed jet pilots who “say they saw something,” and he said of whether there are aliens, “There’s no reason not to. I mean, there’s no reason not to think Mars and all these planets don’t have life.” However, Rogan pushed back at Trump on the Mars angle, saying that Rovers have found no evidence of even bacterial life on Mars.

Rogan revealed on the podcast that he is also trying to get Vice President Kamala Harris to sit down with him. It’s not clear whether that conversation will happen. Rogan and Trump talked about a variety of issues, including Trump’s personality, RFK Jr., the 2020 election, and more.

Donald Trump Said People Ask Him a Lot, ‘Do You Think We Have Aliens Coming?’

Trump told Rogan that he “interviewed a few people” on the alien question, adding, “It’s never been my thing to be honest. I’ve never been a believer. Area 51 or whatever it is, I think it’s the number one tourist attraction in the whole country, Area 51 in Las Vegas. But anyway it’s a big tourist thing. I interviewed jet pilots that say they saw something.”

Rogan said he had pilots on his show.

“I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people, perfect, great pilots and they said, ‘We saw things, sir, that were very strange. Like a round ball but it wasn’t a comet or meteor, it was something, and it was going four times faster than an F22 which is a very fast plane you know,” said Trump.

“When you were talking to these people, was this something that you were compelled to have conversations about? Was this your personal interest?” queried Rogan.

“It’s not a great interest for me; it’s a little interest,” Trump said. “I get that question as much as almost any question Do you think we have aliens coming, flying around or whatever.”

“What do you think?” Rogan asked.

“There’s no reason not to, I mean there’s no reason not to think Mars and all these planets don’t have life,” said Trump.

Joe Rogan Told Donald Trump That He Doesn’t Think There Is Evidence of Life on Mars

Rogan pushed back on Trump’s claim about Mars, saying, “Well Mars, we’ve had probes there and rovers. I don’t think there’s any life there. Maybe there was life there at one point in time. That’s the speculation of Mars that Mars had an atmosphere at one point in time.” But Rogan said there has been “no evidence of any bacterial life” on Mars.

Rogan said that there is “speculation too that some of these drones that hover over battleships are Chinese drones, and they’re not UFOs.”

“That could be also,” Trump said.

Trump said he interviewed “three or four guys.”

He added, “If you had them as I said, you’d love to have them as your children. Solid, beautiful people. They said, sir, there’s something there.”

Rogan mentioned a case of a commander who said he saw something unusual i 2004 off the coast of San Diego. “They don’t know what it is. They saw something in the water,” said Rogan. They got video evidence “of this thing,” Rogan added. “Whatever it is, it moves in a way that would turn a human being into jello if they were inside it.”