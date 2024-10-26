Joe Rogan Tells Trump, ‘You Said a Lot of Wild @(#@&*’ During 3-Hour Podcast

Joe Rogan told former President Donald Trump that he knows why Trump has gotten so much media attention: “You said a lot of wild sh**.”

The exchange came when Trump said to Rogan during a more than three-hour podcast appearance on October 26, “I always got more publicity than other people. And it wasn’t like I was trying. In fact, I don’t know exactly why. Maybe you can tell me why.”

“Oh, I can definitely tell you,” Rogan said. “You said a lot of wild s***” He then laughed. “You said a lot of wild s***, and then CNN in all their brilliance by highlighting your wild s*** made you much more popular. And then they boosted you in the polls because people were tired of someone talking in this bulls***, pre-prepared politician lingo. And even if they didn’t agree with you, they at least knew, whoever that guy is, that’s him. That’s really him.”

Rogan and Trump spoke about a multitude of issues during the podcast, including aliens, RFK Jr., and the 2020 election. Rogan also revealed that he has invited Vice President Kamala Harris on his podcast as well because he wants to have a conversation with her. However, it’s not yet clear whether Harris will go on the podcast, which has a massive listening audience.

Joe Rogan Said Donald Trump Likes to ‘Freeball’ at Events

Joe Rogan said that people like Trump’s speaking style because it seems authentic.

“When you see certain people talk, certain people in the public eye, you don’t know who they are,” Rogan said. “You have no idea who they are. It’s very difficult. You see them in conversations. They have these pre-planned answers. They say everything. It’s very rehearsed. You never get to the meat of it. One of the beautiful things about you is that you freeball. You get out there and you do these huge events. You’re just talking.”

Rogan said that Trump does “standup. It’s funny stuff,” saying Trump has made fun of both Joe Biden and Elon Musk. “It’s great. You have comedic instincts. Like when you said to Hillary, ‘You’d be in jail.’ It’s great timing.”

He added, “But like that kind of stuff was like unheard of as a politician. Like no one had done that.”

Donald Trump Told Joe Rogan, ‘You Need at Least the Attitude of a Comedian’

Trump told Rogan that he believes politicians need to have a sense of humor.

“You need at least the attitude of a comedian when you’re doing this business. This is a very dangerous business. It’s a very dangerous business,” Trump said during the podcast.

Rogan agreed. “It’s the most dangerous business,” he said. “Other than going to war or being a firefighter or being a cop, it’s the most dangerous business.”

“Being president is the most dangerous,” concurred Trump.

“Especially you. You haven’t even gotten to the election, and there’s been two assassination attempts. And they’ve brushed those out of the news like it was nothing,” Rogan said.

“Yeah, they’d rather not talk about it,” Trump responded.

“Imagine if there were assassination attempts on Biden how hard people would be attacking the right,” said Rogan.

“If Biden got shot in the ear, we would have never heard the end of it,” Rogan said. He said people would have found a way to blame Trump and would try to take people’s guns away.