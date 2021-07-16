Who Is Joey Buttafuoco Married to Today?

Evanka Franjko is the second wife of Joey Buttafuoco, a Long Island auto shop owner who rose to fame after his teen girlfriend, Amy Fisher, shot his wife, Mary Jo Buttafuoco. The crime story became a tabloid sensation and Joey Buttafuoco leaned into the infamy.

Fisher became known as the “Long Island Lolita” and Joey Buttafuoco went to jail for four months after pleading guilty to statutory rape. His first wife survived the shooting, but suffers from long-lasting injuries from being shot in the face. Fisher served almost seven years in prison and was released in 1999.

Joey Buttafuoco went on to remarry Franjko in 2005, according to the New York Post, and has made appearances on reality TV shows. Tonight, Amy Fisher: Kill For Me airs on Reelz at 9 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Joey & Mary Jo Buttafuoco Remained Married for Several Years After the Shooting & His Jail Sentence

Even after Mary Jo Buttafuoco was shot in the face and left to die, and after she learned her husband had an affair with Fisher when the girl was only 16, they remained together, according to the New York Post. Their marriage didn’t last, but it lasted for more than a decade after the high-profile scandal.

“In one of the strangest twists to the case, Mary Jo stayed with Joey — even after he pleaded “no contest” to soliciting oral sex from an undercover Los Angeles cop in 1995 — and moved with him to California before they finally separated in 2000 and divorced three years later,” the New York Post reported.

Mary Jo Buttafuoco also publicly forgave Fisher for shooting her. Seven years after the shooting, Mary Jo Buttafuoco asked the court to release Fisher early. Fisher had been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison for first-degree assault. The women had a touching moment in court, according to The New York Times. Fisher gave Buttafuoco a tear-filled apology, and Buttafuoco told the court the shooting was not Fisher’s fault. The courtroom fell silent, and the women walked toward each other, “clasped hands and looked into each other’s eyes.”

Evanka Franjko Is a Croatian Native Who Married Joey Buttafuoco in 2005

Franjko and Joey Buttafuoco were married in 2005, just two years after his divorce from Mary Jo Buttafuoco, according to the New York Post. The two met when she was at his auto body shop, the article said. Her Facebook profile says she is self employed and living in California.

Franjko and Buttafuoco faced turmoil early on in their marriage, and she filed for divorce, according to Featured Biography. However, the pair made up, and she withdrew the divorce documents on June 22, 2007, the article said. The couple has now been married for 16 years.

They did not have any children together, and Franjko lives a largely private life. She wrote on her Facebook page about a struggle with kidney problems that landed her in the hospital in 2019. Franjko loves Halloween, and wrote about it on her page in 2019.

“Halloween is my absolute, hands down, without a doubt, unequivocally favorite holiday! My home is decorated as though Halloween is every day of the year. Wouldn’t have it any other way. My homegirls can vouch for me ! First time I’ve ever been a Witch. Been Bat Girl , a Pirate, a Cat & finally a Witch. Aside from the fires, had the best day ever,” she wrote.

She had frequent public posts on her page until October 2020, the time of her last public Facebook post.

