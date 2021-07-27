Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison died on July 26, 2021 at the age of 46.

In a statement sent to Heavy via email, the Jordison family representative said that Jordison “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.

To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.

The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.