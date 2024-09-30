Cause of Death Released for ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Star: Report

John Ashton, who starred as Sergeant John Taggart in the “Beverly Hills Cop” movies with Eddie Murphy, has died at the age of 76, according to a statement his representative gave TMZ on September 29.

The cause of death was cancer, TMZ reported, adding that Ashton died “peacefully” on September 26 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” a statement from his manager to The Independent read. The New York Times described Ashton’s character Taggart as “a stuffy rule stickler whose partner is a younger, laid-back detective” in the Eddie Murphy films.

The original “Beverly Hills Cop” movie with Ashton came out in 1984. Ashton also appeared in the Netflix release “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” this July. “So sad 😞 I just watched the new one yesterday and he was great as usual. May he rest in peace,” a fan wrote on X.

John Ashton Is Survived By His Wife of 24 Years & Kids

“His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family, and all who loved him,” his manager told Page Six.

“John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come,” it reads.

According to Page Six, “Ashton is survived by his wife of 24 years, Robin Hoye.”

Page Six reported that he leaves behind two kids, Michelle Ashton and Michael Thomas Ashton, three stepchildren, and a grandson, Henry, who “held a cherished place in his heart.”

A fan wrote on X, “The fact that we got to see him one more time in his most iconic role, just a few short weeks ago, makes this news all the more sadder. As a character, Sgt. John Taggart felt more real because of John Ashton’s comedic timing. RIP King…”

John Ashton Had a Long String of Screen Credits to His Name

Ashton’s IMDb profile lists a long string of screen credits in addition to the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise, ranging from Christmas movies to “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Ashton had a website that contained blog posts, but the last one was in 2017. “This year is going by way too fast. I’ve been busy and that’s great! Spent some quality time in Florida in the winter with my family, sister, daughter, cousins, friends, and lots of golf. Got back home and was asked to go right back for a film in Orlando, ‘My Little Baby.’ Filmed it on my birthday. How cool is that?” he wrote then.

His blog posts did not mention any health or cancer battles. It’s not clear which type of cancer Ashton was diagnosed with. His page reads, “Thank you for visiting my website. I am very excited and looking forward to sharing my thoughts and career with you. So browse around, have fun, and if you get a chance, let me know what you’re thinking. And remember…”Think big, Work hard, Have a Dream, and Make a Difference”!!”