John Dolmayan’s Politics: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Dolmayan is the drummer for System of a Down who has made pro-Donald Trump statements as well as rallying against Black Lives Matter, Bill Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

On November 7, System of a Down released their first new music in 15 years. The band released two songs “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz.” In a statement, the band said that the new music was released following the military attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia over the disputed area of Artsakh.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dolmayan Has Said He Would Like Trump to Intervene in Artsakh

Prior to the release of the music, Dolmayan told Rolling Stone that he wanted the United States to intervene in Artsakh saying:

What I would like [Trump] to do is protect the interests of the United States but, at the same, time protect the values of the United States and what we stand for. There’s injustice happening. We can’t just enter into conflict for monetary reasons. I get that we have to think of the interest for the [U.S.] going forward, but we have to walk the walk and talk the talk. Don’t be a hypocrite.

Dolmayan is the brother-in-law of System of a Down’s lead singer Serj Tankian. In June 2020, Dolmayan called Trump “the greatest friend to minorities,” in an Instagram post. Dolmayan’s comments were accompanied by posted a meme showing Donald Trump saying that his administration “has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln.” Around the same time, Tankian posted on his Instagram page calling on protesters to continue to rally in attempts for force President Trump to resign.

On the other hand, Tankian said that those liked System of a Down and Donald Trump were “hypocrites.” Tankian defended Dolmayan in an Instagram post. The singer said that he “loves and respects” Dolmayan despite their political differences. Tankian added, “The amount of online hate and stupidity against him and I are unjustifiable.”

In terms of politics, Tankian said Dolmayan has “always been my stalwart ally in efforts for recognition of the Armenian genocide within Soad.”

2. Dolmayan Has Called on His Bandmates to Reunite Since 2019

It was Dolmayan who took to Instagram in December 2020 to call on his bandmates to reunite. Dolmayan suggested it was time for his bandmates to “put all bulls*** aside” and to “check the massive egos at the door.” Dolmayan also spoke about the band’s failure to produce new music in a 2018 Instagram post in which said that all members of the band share the blame.

3. Dolmayan Has Called the Black Lives Matter Movement the ‘Enemy of the United States’

Dolmayan appeared to reach across the aisle politically in September 2020 when he offered his condolences following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Also in September 2020, Dolmayan attacked Black Lives Matter and Antifa, calling them “enemies of the United States.” Dolmayan added, “America needs to wake up, these people are the brownshirts of a high jacked communist far-left liberal agenda.”

4. Dolmayan’s Wife Is Outspoken on Her Views on the Armenian Genocide

Dolmayan’s wife, Diana, identifies as Armenian on her Instagram page. Like her husband, Diana Dolmayan is outspoken with her views on the Armenian genocide on Instagram. On October 13, Diana Dolmayan posted a meme that read, “Armenia wants to live in peace. Turkey wants to live in Armenia.”

Upon the release of System of a Down’s new music in November 2020, Diana Dolmayan posted a photo alongside her husband with a caption that read, “So proud of this husband of mine! A real Armenian man. We will win. We have to win.” In July 2020, Dolmayan paid tribute to his wife and children in a photo with a caption, “No matter what happens or how many challenges I face I know what I work hard for, everything is for you three and I’m lucky to have you.”

5. System of a Down Guitarist Daron Malakian Has Also Spoken Out Against Trump

A search by Heavy shows no reference to Donald Trump on the band’s official Twitter account. Dolmayan’s other System of a Down bandmate, Daron Malakian, spoke negatively about Trump in a 2018 interview with The Independent. Malakian said, “Trump does things that would have got another president impeached.”

