John Easterling, Olivia Newton-John’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Easterling was the current husband of singing icon Olivia Newton-John, who died on August 8, 2022. He is a researcher of plant-based medicine.

TMZ broke the news that the “Grease” star passed away at the age of 73.

The entertainment site confirmed Newton-John’s death with Easterling, her husband. She was married one other time, to Matt Lattanzi.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Newton-John Died Peacefully at Her Ranch, Her Husband Says

Newton John’s husband, John Easterling, told TMZ that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch. According to TMZ, he told the site that Newton-John was “surrounded by family and friends.”

What was her cause of death?

A source told TMZ that Newton-John lost a decades-long struggle with breast cancer, saying, “After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer.”

2. Newton-John Called Easterling ‘the Man of My Dreams’

In 2020, Newton-John posted a tribute to Easterling on her Instagram page for their anniversary. In it, she revealed they were married in Peru.

“Seems like yesterday I married the man of my dreams in Peru on the winter solstice 12 wonderful years ago! Happy Anniversary my darling @therealamazonjohn and thank you Gregg for capturing these special moments🧡 #love #anniversary #amazonjohn #wintersolstice #peru #amazon,” she wrote.

They married in 2008, according to Investigation Discovery.

3. Easterling Is Called ‘Amazon John’ for Advocating for ‘Plant-Based Medicine’

According to Survivor.net, Easterling has earned the nickname “Amazon John” because he “is a long-time advocate for plant-based medicine.”

The site reports that he is a “cannabis entrepreneur” who started “Amazon Herb Company” in 1990. He even made a blend for his wife, calling it “Olivia’s Choice,” the site reports.

On Instagram, Easterline calls himself a “Plant Medicine Researcher.”

His Instagram page explains, “John has spent years traversing the Amazon Rainforest and studying native botanicals and believes that using these Amazonian herbs mixed with canna plants can be a game-changer for the health industry.”

4. Newton-John Told Guests Her Wedding Was a 4th of July Barbecue

According to Reuters, Newton-John was older than Easterling. She was 59 when they married, and he was 49.

They married at her Malibu, California, home and tricked guests into thinking it was a July 4 barbecue, Reuters reported.

Even a nearby brush fire didn’t deter them. According to Reuters, Newton-John and Easterling connected over their environmental activism.

5. Newton-John Had Other Relationships Throughout the Years, Including a Boyfriend Who Went Missing & a Marriage That Ended in Divorce

Newton-John was married before, to Matt Lattanzi. They had a daughter together named Chloe Lattanzi. According to Reuters, the couple divorced in the 1990s “after he had an affair.”

In the early 1990s, Newton-John dealt with a number of setbacks, including a bankruptcy and the breast cancer diagnosis, but she “bounced back,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Throughout the years, Newton-John had her share of trauma in other relationships. The most dramatic moment came when her boyfriend was reported missing.

It later turned out that he was working in Mexico.

According to Investigation Discovery Channel, Patrick McDermott, a cameraman who had been dating Newton-John for nine years, faked his own death when he disappeared during a fishing trip.

A few years later, he was found alive in Mexico.

