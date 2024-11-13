Fans Debate John Krasinski Being Named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Debate has erupted on social media after People Magazine chose actor John Krasinski as the “sexiest man alive for 2024.

People Magazine’s comment thread on X lit up with people debating the choice, with more than 1,000 fans weighing in.

“John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2024……. Another devastating Tuesday night in November,” a fan wrote on X. Another fan wrote, “John Krasinski is cute. However, what rubric is @people using?! Do they poll 10 random strangers? Bc I’m sure there are 10 people who agree he is SMA. I’m not sure there’s 11.”

“He is not sexy at all but whatever,” a fan wrote on X. “John Krasinski as People’s Sexiest Man Alive? Guess the ‘I’m just here for the pizza’ look is what’s in now. Who knew awkward charm was the new definition of sexy? 😏” another person wrote.

However, other people came to Krasinski’s defense, with one X user declaring him “fine,” and writing, “1000% DESERVED!” Another declared him “hot.”

John Krasinski Said He Thought He Was Being ‘Punked’ When He Learned He Was Chosen

Krasinski told People he barely knew what to say when he learned he had received the honor.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” he told People. “Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Krasinski said his wife Emily Blunt was happy when she heard about it. He told People that Blunt was “very excited,” adding, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

He made it clear he’s taken, telling People that he is happy with Blunt and their kids. “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving,” he said in the magazine. “And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

He joked with People that he wasn’t going to gain much from being named the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” he told People. “After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’”

Some Fans Had Other Ideas for the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

On X, fans offered other choices for the title of “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“I don’t understand how this happens when Pedro Pascal exists,” wrote one person on X.

Another fan put in a vote for Henry Cavill in a backhanded way.

“Glen Powell, Jonathan Bailey, and Theo James have had a great year. Like, come on…” another fan wrote.

However, one woman wrote on the People Magazine comment thread that she liked the choice. “Yes!!! There is no man sexier than one who is handsome with a great smile, is funny, adores his wife whom he supports in all respects, and is devoted to his family. I thought he was HOT the first time I saw him. Looks will fade over time but true beauty will remain. And John exudes inner beauty topped with exterior manliness. Lucky Emily who gets to keep him and enjoy all his sexiness,” she wrote.