Star of Popular Netflix Reality Series on Jails Dies at Age 29 in Arkansas

John McAllister, who starred in the Netflix reality series “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment,” died on Sunday, June 2, in Arkansas, according to THV11 and a GoFundMe page for his family.

McAllister, known as “Eastside” on the Netflix series, was an inmate at Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, KATV reported.

The cause of death was not clear. McAllister was held at the Pine Bluff facility since 2023, according to THV11. The television station reported that, according to authorities, foul play and suicide were ruled out as McAllister’s cause of death. VINE Link says that McAllister’s registration has been disabled but doesn’t specify why. Heavy has reached out to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for further details.

The Netflix Show Removed Guards & Opened Cells as Part of a Social Experiment in the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas

According to THV11, some lawmakers in Arkansas raised concerns about the Pulaski County Jail’s participation in the Netflix series, which first streamed in April. The trailer’s narrator says, “no locks and no officers.”

The Netflix blurb for the show says, “At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.” One episode’s caption reads, “With cell doors open and guards gone, a detainee tries to create structure as a power struggle between the young inmates and the older generation ensues.”

The series spans eight episodes.

“I want to humanize people,” Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins said, according to THV11. “I want to empower people to have an impact on their culture, environment and community. If you can do that on a micro level, in jail with people you don’t care about or didn’t initially care about, and if you take that with you when you go to the broader community, then maybe you realize that you are empowered, you can have a positive impact on your neighborhood, on your family.”

John McAllister Was Found Unresponsive in His Cell, According to Reports

According to KATV, McAllister was serving a three-year sentence “after being convicted of ten felony counts related to drugs, breaking and entering, theft of property, and firearms possession.”

He was “found unresponsive in his bunk,” and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the television station reported.

According to Unilad, McAllister was working as a tattoo artist in prison, and he had been incarcerated 14 times since the age of 19.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help McAllister’s family. It reads,