John Pringle of Southern Charm Co-Parents with Ex-Wife Heidi

This season on Southern Charm, viewers will get to see a new member of the cast named John Pringle. According to Bravo, Pringle is friends with Shep Rose, and he attended The University of Georgia. Rose also attended The University of Georgia.

Pringle used to be married to a woman named Heidi, but it seems like the two were only married for a short while. However, his Bravo bio highlights that he and his ex-wife are able to co-parent their two children quite well together. Pringle has two children with his ex-wife, named Quinn and Asher Pringle.

It seems like Pringle’s kids may be a strong storyline for him this season, as he was shown with his kids in the preview for Season 7 of Southern Charm. During the preview, they were at a batting cage together with costar Madison LeCroy.

Pringle Is a Musician

According to his bio on Bravo, Pringle is also a musician. After he graduated from college, Pringle moved to New York City and began his music career. According to Bravo, Pringle recorded his first LP called “Strange Points of View,” and then went on to record two more EPs, “Midnight Mass on the Williamsburg Bridge” and “Simple Act.” He then took the music on tour.

In 2013, Pringle was interviewed by Angry Mob Music Group. When asked how he knew he wanted to become a musician, Pringle responded, “I really just wanted to write songs for a while. But it became apparent that I was writing very personal songs and just needed to get over my stage fright and perform them. I guess I decided to give it a go after Midnight Mass came out. I was working as a commodities broker with my dad and he sat me aside and told me I should give it a go. I was on the road for a solo tour in my truck two weeks later.”

On his Instagram page, Pringle still posts videos of himself singing and playing his guitar.

Pringle Often Posts Photos of His Children on Social Media

It seems like Pringle has a great relationship with his two children. Pringle posts a lot of photos of them on his Instagram page, but doesn’t seem to post any photos of his ex-wife. On September 26, Pringle posted a sweet photo of him and his son together. In the caption, Pringle wrote, “Miss my ashes and bear. My 7 year old is still a lap baby. He’s a tank but still my lap baby.”

On October 29, Pringle also posted a funny video of his kids as they did remote learning. In the video, the kids were spinning around on spinning chairs. In the caption, Pringle wrote, “We’re crushing homeschool.”

This season on Southern Charm, it was also teased in the preview that Pringle has some sort of romantic relationship with costar Madison LeCroy. LeCroy also has a young son named Hudson who is seven years old. Southern Charm premieres tonight, October 29, at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: Is Kathryn Dennis’ Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell Related to Her Ex Thomas?