John Stamos Responds to Dave Coulier’s Surprise Cancer Diagnosis

John Stamos is expressing love for “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier in the wake of Coulier’s cancer diagnosis.

“My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all,” Stamos wrote on his Instagram page. With the post, Stamos included a series of photos and a video, including a throwback picture of him with Coulier from their “Full House” days.

Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to People Magazine.

Coulier, 65, told People that he learned he had cancer in October “after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes.”

Dave Coulier Described the Cancer as ‘Very Aggressive’

According to People, Coulier said one area around his lymph nodes grew “the size of a golf ball,” and they he had scans and a biopsy, which led to the cancer diagnosis.

“Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive,’” he told People.

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he says. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey,” he said to People.

“We all kind of put our heads together and said, ‘Okay, where are we going?’ And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this,” he told People. “At that point, my chances of curable went from something low to 90% range. And so that was a great day.”

Melissa Bring, Coulier’s wife, wrote in Stamos’s comment thread, “Love you PP – thank you for the daily support and love!! ❤️❤️”

Al Roger Gave Dave Coulier a Hug After Coulier’s Cancer Diagnosis, Reports Say

According to Today, where Coulier also appeared to talk about his cancer diagnosis, he “shared a touching moment with Al Roker.”

Roker gave Coulier a hug, Today reported. “We’re old buddies,” Coulier told Todau. “There’s a lot of love in this room.

According to Today, Roker also faced his own cancer diagnosis; Roker “underwent surgery to remove his prostate and nearby lymph node,” and is now cancer-free, Today reported.

Coulier also gave details of his cancer battle to Hoda Kotb on “The Today Show.”

“It’s a very aggressive type of lymphoma, and it happened very quickly,” he said on November 13. “The onset of this growing lymphoma in my groin area was very quick. So, I said, ‘Something’s not right. I have a golf ball down here.’”

He told Today he had hopes for the future.

“(It) should be total remission … fingers-crossed,” he said to Today. “I’m treating this as a journey.”

Coulier also told Kotb that he hoped to help others with the news. “If I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening — a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam — go do it,” he said. “For me, early detection meant everything,” he said.