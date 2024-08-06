Police Release Suspect Photos in Murder of ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor

The Los Angeles Police Department has released grainy photos showing the suspects in the murder of soap star Johnny Wactor.
According to the police alert from August 4, there are three suspects. “Suspect 1 has a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek,” the alert says.
The suspects were seen getting into a 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50 with a tan-colored interior.
“Suspect 1-3 were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. The victim confronted the suspects and was shot in the chest by suspect 1,” the alert notes. “Suspect 1-3 fled the area in a suspect vehicle (identified as a stolen 2018, black, 4 door, Infiniti Q50, with tan interior.)” Wactor was murdered on May 25, according to the police post.
Johnny Wactor Asked the Masked Triggerman Whether His Car Was Being Towed Before Being Suddenly Shot, a GoFundMe Page Says
The Los Angeles Police Department wrote that it “is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the three suspects involved in the murder of John Wactor.”
According to Los Angeles police public relations officer Tony Im in a telephone interview in May with Heavy, there was a shooting on May 25 at 3:30 a.m. in which a white male victim between the ages of 30 and 35 was killed. According to Im, the victim in the shooting “interrupted three suspects” who were “attempting to remove a catalytic converter.” He described them as “three males,” with no further description at that time.
According to Im, one of the suspects “produced a gun and fired at the victim, striking him. The suspect fled in a vehicle to an unknown location.”
Police said in the new alert that homicide detectives can be reached at 213-996-4143 for Detective Howarth and 213-996-4173 for Detective Bobadilla. After hours notify Central Area Watch Commander, according to police.
A GoFundMe page in Wactor’s memory has raised more than $142,000.
“Johnny Wactor, (known to many as Brando Corbin on General Hospital), was living his dream in LA. Early Saturday morning, Johnny was leaving his evening job with a coworker when they came upon 3 guys attempting to steal his catalytic converter. He thought he was going to be towed and said ‘Am I being towed?'” a statement from his godmother says on the page. “The person stood up with a mask on and said nothing and shot him. Johnny was the kindest soul. My heart is utterly broken and somehow we NEED justice for Johnny!”
Wactor’s talent agent David Shaul confirmed news of the actor’s death to Variety, which noted that the actor played Brando Corbin on the popular television show, “General Hospital.”
“Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him,” Shaul told Variety. “Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”
Johnny Wactor’s Co-Worker Remembered His ‘Work Ethic’ & ‘Values’
Anita Joy, Wactor’s co-worker, wrote a lengthy statement on her Instagram page four days after the homicide. ABC 7 reported that Wactor was leaving work at a bar when he was shot.
I’ve needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts. I was with Johnny in his last moments and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events . . .
Early Saturday morning (May 25) after our bartending shift Friday night at Level 8 in DTLA.
Johnny had this incredible ability that was truly just his genuine nature – to make anyone and everyone feel so special in his eyes. No matter how well you knew him, he treated everyone like he truly cared about you. He lit up any room – you couldn’t not smile around him. His energy was magnetic and pulled you in so effortlessly – you were safe with him. He treated everyone with love, respect, compassion and he really “saw” you. He was beautiful, goofy as hell, full of work ethic and values, he never put people down, even when joking, he never made you feel unsure of yourself – he knew how to be hilarious in such a positive way and it just made him that much more lovable. It just filled your heart to be around him. He called me ‘Anita Bonita’ and I hope the stamp of his voice saying that every time I saw him never leaves my memory. Just one look into his big blue eyes, followed by a big goofy grin, Johnny made you love him instantly. Absolutely one of the best men I’ve ever known. I’m so grateful to have been a part of his world and him, mine.
My heart is shattered with his loss but I believe l have gained the best guardian Angel out there. I love you Johnny Wacky.
These criminals need to be caught – Level 8 needs to provide parking for their late hour staff as they originally promised- This cannot be something that isn’t responded to with action, it needs to be addressed in a manner to prevent anything like this ever happening again to the best of their ability – Level 8 needs to contribute to Johnny’s family to honor and respect him for all the hard work and effort he did for them.
