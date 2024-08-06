Police Release Suspect Photos in Murder of ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor

The Los Angeles Police Department has released grainy photos showing the suspects in the murder of soap star Johnny Wactor.

According to the police alert from August 4, there are three suspects. “Suspect 1 has a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek,” the alert says.

The suspects were seen getting into a 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50 with a tan-colored interior.

“Suspect 1-3 were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. The victim confronted the suspects and was shot in the chest by suspect 1,” the alert notes. “Suspect 1-3 fled the area in a suspect vehicle (identified as a stolen 2018, black, 4 door, Infiniti Q50, with tan interior.)” Wactor was murdered on May 25, according to the police post.

Johnny Wactor Asked the Masked Triggerman Whether His Car Was Being Towed Before Being Suddenly Shot, a GoFundMe Page Says

LAPD News: Detectives have released a community alert related to a homicide that occurred on May 25, 2024. pic.twitter.com/xIeTng6Nfw — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 4, 2024

The Los Angeles Police Department wrote that it “is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the three suspects involved in the murder of John Wactor.”

According to Los Angeles police public relations officer Tony Im in a telephone interview in May with Heavy, there was a shooting on May 25 at 3:30 a.m. in which a white male victim between the ages of 30 and 35 was killed. According to Im, the victim in the shooting “interrupted three suspects” who were “attempting to remove a catalytic converter.” He described them as “three males,” with no further description at that time.

According to Im, one of the suspects “produced a gun and fired at the victim, striking him. The suspect fled in a vehicle to an unknown location.”

Police said in the new alert that homicide detectives can be reached at 213-996-4143 for Detective Howarth and 213-996-4173 for Detective Bobadilla. After hours notify Central Area Watch Commander, according to police.

A GoFundMe page in Wactor’s memory has raised more than $142,000.

“Johnny Wactor, (known to many as Brando Corbin on General Hospital), was living his dream in LA. Early Saturday morning, Johnny was leaving his evening job with a coworker when they came upon 3 guys attempting to steal his catalytic converter. He thought he was going to be towed and said ‘Am I being towed?'” a statement from his godmother says on the page. “The person stood up with a mask on and said nothing and shot him. Johnny was the kindest soul. My heart is utterly broken and somehow we NEED justice for Johnny!”

Wactor’s talent agent David Shaul confirmed news of the actor’s death to Variety, which noted that the actor played Brando Corbin on the popular television show, “General Hospital.”

“Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him,” Shaul told Variety. “Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Johnny Wactor’s Co-Worker Remembered His ‘Work Ethic’ & ‘Values’

Anita Joy, Wactor’s co-worker, wrote a lengthy statement on her Instagram page four days after the homicide. ABC 7 reported that Wactor was leaving work at a bar when he was shot.