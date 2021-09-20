JoJo Siwa’s Age & Height: The Background & Stats

Actress, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa is one of the celebrities competing in Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. The new season airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. At age 18, Siwa is the youngest competitor in the new season. But standing at least 5’9″, she’s also one of the taller contestants.

JoJo Siwa Is the Youngest Dancer on the New DWTS Season

Siwa was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska. She marked her 18th birthday on Instagram by posting throwback photos of her childhood.

In the first photo, she’s smiling sweetly for the camera and wearing a flowing red tutu. She shows more attitude in the second photo as she poses on a stage with a glittery wig on. The third photo is a Siwa crying. Siwa simply wrote “18” with a smiling face as the caption.

Siwa is the youngest dancer on the new DWTS season. Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee is also 18, but her birthday is about two months earlier than Siwa’s.

Siwa Is Several Inches Taller Than Her Dance Partner

Siwa is at least 5’9″ tall. In a 2018 video on her YouTube channel, Siwa googled herself and discovered that her height, at the time, was listed as 5’7″.

She exclaimed that the height wasn’t correct. Siwa said she was actually about 5’8″ and a half, or 5’9″. Siwa may have grown since then. Her account on IMDB lists her height as 5’10.”

Either way, she is going to tower over her dance partner. In an interview with Daily Pop on E! News, Siwa inadvertently revealed she had been paired with dance pro Jenna Johnson. Johnson is 5’2″, making her at least seven inches shorter than Siwa.

When asked whether her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, might be jealous of Siwa’s dance partner, Siwa responded, “Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky tells me, ‘Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus.'” Siwa also gushed that she had a “dream partner” and said rehearsals had been “amazing.”

Siwa is the first celeb on Dancing With the Stars to have a same-sex partner. Producers asked Siwa, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community, whether she wanted to dance with a man or a woman. Siwa told People, “I have a chance right now to make history and to break down a barrier and there’s nothing that I would rather do than that.”

Siwa Became a Reality Star When She Was 9





Despite her age, Siwa is no stranger to the limelight. She’s been entertaining fans since she was a young child. Siwa, along with her mother, Jessalynn, made their first TV appearances on a Dance Moms spinoff called Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013. Siwa was 9 years old and came in fifth place.

Siwa and her mother became cast members on Dance Moms in 2015. As People reported, Siwa became “known for being unafraid to talk back to coach Abby Lee Miller.”

Siwa was able to use her two seasons on Dance Moms to launch her own career in entertainment. Her YouTube channel has more than 12 million subscribers. She released her first single, “Boomerang,” in 2016. She has a series on Nickelodeon, sells her own line of hair bows and has multiple acting credits.

