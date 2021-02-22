Jon Lovett, Ronan Farrow’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts

Jon Lovett is the fiance of Ronan Farrow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning biological son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen.

While Farrow, 33, is an accomplished journalist, his fiance is also successful. Lovett, 38, is a podcaster, comedian, and former White House speechwriter, as well as a former television writer.

Here’s what you need to know about Jon Lovett:

1. Jon Lovett Grew Up on Long Island & Had a Jewish Upbringing

Lovett talked about his childhood in a 2020 interview with the website Alma. He revealed that he had a full Jewish upbringing.

“I grew up on Long Island,” he said. “My family belonged to North Shore Synagogue. Hebrew school, High Holidays, big bar mitzvah, the whole shebang.” He also revealed that his bar mitzvah theme was “Jon’s World” because he couldn’t decide one theme.

“So it was just a bunch of cardboard cutouts of stuff I liked — which at that point was mostly video games and television shows,” he revealed.

2. Jon Lovett Worked as a Speechwriter for President Barack Obama & Was a TV Writer

In 2004, Lovett volunteered to be a writer for John Kerry’s presidential campaign, and in 2008, he wrote speeches for Hillary Clinton’s campaign. According to Tuft’s Daily, Lovett later won an “anonymous” contest to write speeches for Barack Obama’s White House and was Obama’s speechwriter from 2009 to 2012.

In 2012, Lovett also co-created the NBC sitcom 1600 Penn, and worked as a writer on the third season of the HBO political drama The Newsroom, according to Newsweek.

3. Lovett Is a Co-Founder of a Media Company & Hosts 2 Popular Podcasts

After the 2016 election, Lovett and fellow speechwriter Jon Favreau and former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor founded Crooked Media, according to the company’s website.

He launched two popular podcasts Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It which feature interviews with politicians and celebrities.

When asked by Alma to name his favorite podcast guest, Lovett said “no dice.”

“Wouldn’t dare to pick a favorite,” he said. “ We’ve had incredible guests — some of the smartest and funniest writers, performers, comedians, politicians, activists …to name anyone is to not mention some of the best people around.”

4. Ronan Farrow Proposed to Lovett In a Draft of His Book ‘Catch and Kill’

Lovett has been in a relationship with Ronan Farrow since 2011. The two got engaged in October 2019 after Farrow popped the question to Lovett in a draft of his book Catch and Kill.

“It had been a long year for me – and for us – but we hung in there,” Farrow wrote in his book, per USA Today. “Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I’d send him a draft and put in a question, right on this page: ‘Marriage? On the moon or even here on Earth?’ He read the draft and found the proposal here and said, ‘Sure.’“

5. Lovett Revealed What Kind of Wedding He Won’t Be Having

Ronan Farrow has admitted that the two have not done “one iota” of wedding planning, per People, in part because his fiancé has been too tied up with election coverage.

“We will get there,” he said. “We’ve committed to it publicly now.”

Lovett also talked about the couple’s stalled engagement in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Look, first we had an excuse, which was that gay people are not allowed to get married,” he said. “Then the pressure was on to get engaged. All right, and then we got engaged. And then all of a sudden the question is, when are you getting married? I will say that we had not made plans before this terrible crisis. This terrible crisis has not hastened any of these plans. All I will say is, I wish everybody well in whatever their plans may be, but I do believe a Zoom wedding would kill my mother.”

