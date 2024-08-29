‘Elite’ Netflix Actor’s Cause of Death Released After He Died Suddenly at Beach: Report

The cause of death has been released for Julian Ortega, a Netflix and Spanish actor, after he died suddenly at a beach, according to La Voz de Cadiz.

The publication reported on August 27 that Ortega died of a heart attack, not by drowning as some sites had initially reported. He died suddenly at a Spanish beach on Sunday, August 25, according to La Voz de Cadiz.

The Spanish actors’ union confirmed Ortega’s death in an X post. “Actor Julián Ortega dies at the age of 41. May he rest in peace. From the Union of Actors and Actresses, our most sincere condolences to the actor’s family and friends,” Unión de Actores y Actrices wrote on X.

According to ABC Spain, witnesses at the beach indicated that a man had “been pulled from the water on the beach” with “symptoms” of drowning. Ortega died at Zahora, in the municipality of Barbate, which is “a vacation destination of celebrities,” ABC Spain reported.

According to IMDb, Ortega was an actor known for Caronte (2020), Elite (2018), and Nunc Et in Hora (2010). The Netflix description for “Elite” reads, “When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

Tributes Flowed for Julian Ortega After His Death

Tributes flowed for Ortega online after news of his death.

The actress Silvia Marso confirmed the actor’s death on Instagram, “My friend @lauracepedagolferichs just called me to give me the bad news that Julian Ortega Rodriguez @julianortega_7, a tremendous actor and an upright, honest partner and as good a person as his parents Gloria Muñoz and José Antonio Ortega, has passed away.”

She added, “I can’t even think how these parents, 💔 colleagues, so loved in the profession, will be. How awful. I can’t assimilate it. 😥 Absolute sadness.”

Marso also wrote a tribute to Ortega on X, “He was an extraordinary colleague and an exceptional actor. Extremely prepared, capable of playing the most difficult characters you can imagine. How immensely sad. 💔 I feel so sorry for him, his parents, his family, and his friends and colleagues 🖤”

Fans offered condolences on her Instagram comment thread. “What a shame, I’m so sorry 😔 RIP 🙏🏻 💙” wrote one.

First Responders Tried to Revive Julian Ortega to No Avail, Reports Say

According to La Vos de Cadiz, authorities tried to revive Ortega for some time after he collapsed.

“For a while, they tried to revive him with the different practices but it proved impossible,” the site reported, adding that authorities confirmed he was dead a “half hour later.”

According to Andalucia.com, “The municipality of Barbate boasts some of the most beautiful beaches on the Costa de la Luz including los Caños de Meca and Zahara de los Atunes These pristine shores offer serene beauty and a perfect escape for nature lovers and sun-seekers alike.”

The U.S. Sun reported that the incident “occurred in front of onlookers at the La Calima beach bar.” The Sun reported that Ortega’s parents are both actors.

Ortega’s IMDB profile lists a long string of Spanish-language programs as credits. He starred on “Elite” for six episodes, the site reports.