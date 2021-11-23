Is Julianne Hough Returning to DWTS?

Julianne Hough is making a return to “Dancing with the Stars,” but is it a one-night stand?

The 33-year-old “Grease” star is a two-time mirrorball champion on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, winning the coveted trophy with partners Apolo Ohno and Helio Castroneves in seasons 4 and 5, respectively. Her last round as pro dancer on the show was in 2009. Julianne left the DWTS pro dancer cast — save for a guest performance or two — more than a decade ago, but she returned to the ballroom in 2014 to serve as a judge until season 24 in 2017, per IMDb.

Here’s why Julianne is back for the season 30 finale.

Julianne Was Brought in to Fill in for Her Brother Derek Hough on the Judges’ Panel

For the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finale on November 22, 2021, Julianne was recruited to make an unexpected return to the ballroom due to her brother Derek’s recent positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantine.

According to Entertainment Tonight, with DWTS judge Derek sitting the finale out, Julianne will reunite with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli to score and critique the finalists in the competition before crowning the season 30 mirrorball champion. The final four couples are Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach and JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, per Gold Derby.

Julianne previously told ET that she does “miss the show” and tunes in to DWTS when she can. She added that watching the show as a fan is “great” because she can now have “favorites,” unlike when she watches the performances as a judge.

Julianne Hough Has Not Ruled out a Permanent Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The Hough siblings have come and gone on “Dancing with the Stars.” After winning a history-making six mirrorball trophies, Derek quit the show in 2016 to serve as a judge on rival network NBC’s “World of Dance” for four seasons. In 2020, he returned to the DWTS fold as a judge.

But would Julianne consider a permanent return to the ABC ballroom? In 2019, she told Us Weekly she would never rule out a comeback to the show that made her famous.

“Look, never say never, because you never know what one day will be from the next,” she said. “But, I owe my career to that show! I was 18 and they brought me back in two different ways. I was a dancer, I was a judge and I’m so happy for everything that’s going on there.”

I addition to working as a dancer, Julianne is an actress and singer. She previously told ET that she left the long-running TV dance-off because she had too much else on her plate.

“So many things are happening,” she said in 2018. “Obviously, ‘Dancing’ has always been my family. I was on it, I left for a little while, I came back. So, who knows what will transpire [in the future]. But as of right now, I’m focusing on… my acting and then my music. That’s really sort of my focus right now.”

