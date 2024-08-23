Julianne Hough’s Most Sizzling Red Carpet Looks of 2024 So Far

Julianne Hough has done it all on “Dancing with the Stars.” She’s been a pro, a judge, and now a co-host opposite Alfonso Ribeiro. She also knows how to take risks with her wardrobe and rock some truly stunning dresses. Hough has had some seriously sizzling little numbers on the red carpet in 2024 so far.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 hottest dresses we’ve seen her rock since the start of 2024!

#1

This photo was taken when Julianne Hough attended the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. She attended the ceremony with her brother, Derek, who won the award for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming, as reported by People.

For Hough’s look, she stunned in a very low-cut and daring black dress.

#2

Here, Julianne Hough was attending the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York, New York. She looked chic in a sexy pants suit, wearing a blazer with no shirt underneath. Again, a sleek look.

#3

At “Watch What Happens Live,” Hough went with a soft color for her body-hugging mini dress. But, her dress wasn’t the only revealing thing about the evening. Hough ended up revealing that she didn’t think Bobby Bones deserved to win his season on “Dancing with the Stars.” According to The NY Post, Hough explained, “He was not the best dancer, I agree.”

Bobby Bones responded to Hough’s comments via Instagram in a video post, stating, “I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that. Now, I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show, but I can’t dance now, couldn’t dance then.” In response, Hough actually left a “Hahaha” comment on the post, so it appears the situation remains friendly.

#4

This shot was taken backstage during the 77th Annual Tony Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York, New York. Hough was shown wearing a slim, cut-out dress for the event. She was a presenter that night.

#5

Here is another pic of Julianne Hough from her 2024 Tony Awards appearance. This one is from the red carpet and here she is in a much softer look.

And, because we couldn’t help ourselves, below is one extra photo of Hough in a chic, black dress from New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2024. Hough stopped to pose for photographers at the Naeem Khan show. And, she definitely knew how to work that slit.