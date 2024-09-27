Photos of a ‘Gaunt’ Justin Bieber Concern Fans After Diddy Arrest

New photos of Justin Bieber are raising concerns among fans after the arrest of Sean Diddy Combs.

According to DailyMail.com, the photos show the “gaunt star” as he arrived at church with wife Hailey on Wednesday, September 25. Bieber carried a “papa bear mug” and wore “an unzipped red hoodie with tracksuit bottoms and fluffy Louis Vuitton slippers,” the site reported.

Hello! Magazine wrote that Bieber “cut a slender figure” and reported that the outing “comes amid growing concern from fans over Justin’s appearance and well-being.”

Fans expressed concern for Bieber on the DailyMail comment thread. “Never been a fan but I really feel for him at the moment. I hope he gets the support he needs. Physically he looks good with a few less pounds. But the slippers are questionable,” one person wrote.

“The price of fame, when you realise you’re just a money-making machine for everyone,” another person added. “He doesn’t look healthy. Hope he’s ok,” wrote another person. “He looks a sad and sorry mess,” wrote another person.

People also expressed concern for Bieber after seeing the photos on X. “Who dresses like a homeless man to church and why is he so skinny?” wrote one person. However, other people praised the couple’s church attendance. “Love seeing them prioritize their faith,” wrote a fan.

DailyMail reported that the “gaunt” photos follow “fears over his health” in the wake of the indictment of Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to DailyMail.com, videos of Combs and Bieber “resurfaced” after the music mogul’s indictment. According to DailyMail.com, the videos show Bieber, then only 15, “partying” with Combs. Hello! quoted Diddy as saying in one video, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy. What we’re doing we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

Videos of Diddy with Bieber have widely circulated on X. However, according to NBC, a song circulating on X purportedly by Bieber singing about a Diddy party is likely made by AI and is a “deep fake.”

Justin Bieber & His Wife Recently Enjoyed a ‘Romantic Dinner’ Out

Bieber was also photographed with his wife enjoying a sushi date night on September 23 at Nobu Malibu in California, according to photos obtained by E! News.

The couple are new parents to a son, Jack Blues Bieber. E! News described the outing as a “romantic dinner” and said both Bieber and his wife were wearing casual outfits.

However, some people noted his weight loss on social media after photos circulated of that outing also.

On August 23, Bieber posted a picture of his new baby’s foot to his Instagram page. “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻” he wrote. He also looked thin in a photo he posted back in July.

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are ‘Overjoyed’ Over the Birth of Their Son, a Report Says

A source told People Magazine that Bieber and his wife are in a good place due to the birth of their son.

“They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well,” the source told People. “Hailey’s doing well, too.”

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for,” the source told People. “The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”

“Justin’s already a great dad,” the source adds.

Hailey Bieber has posted promotional shots on her Instagram page recently.