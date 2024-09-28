Tearful Justin Bieber Opened Up About ‘Dark’ Times in Music Industry

An interview Justin Bieber gave in 2020 is getting renewed attention in the wake of the indictment of Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the interview, Bieber opened up about the problems he faced growing up, saying it was “dark.”

The video is on YouTube, on the Apple Music channel. In the interview, Bieber said that he wanted to talk about the “things people don’t want to talk about. they don’t want to go there.” He added that hopefully “my words can make a difference.”

“Justin Bieber sits down with Zane Lowe to discuss his album ‘Changes,’ where he was mentally before canceling his tour, the turning point after performing on stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella, and public pressures. Justin opens up about being protective of Billie Eilish and reflecting on the journey he’s been through while being in the public eye,” the caption on the interview reads.

“I think that I was just living in this shame living in all this sort of stuff in my past and I wasn’t able to move on,” he told the interviewer.

Bieber said he “100 percent” was on a path to self-destruction. “It was bad. I don’t know if I’d be alive for sure,” he added.

In the wide-ranging interview, Bieber spoke about everything from his marriage to his wife Hailey and wanting to protect Billie Eilish from going through what he did in the music industry. He choked up emotionally when speaking about the latter.

Justin Bieber Praised His Marriage for His Continued Success

In the interview, Bieber said that his marriage to Hailey was a “big reason why I’m coming back and successful.”

She’s the person “I’m learning to love unconditionally, start a family with,” he said. The couple has since gone on to have their first child, a son.

In the interview, Bieber said he initially told Hailey, “Listen, I’m still really hurt you know. I’m not in a place to you know be faithful and all this sort of stuff. That I wanted to be, but I wasn’t there yet.”

I took “a deep dive into my faith,” however.

“It was dark. I am very very grateful to have influences in my life that have played a huge part with me seeing their relationship with Jesus, and their relationship with their wives and their relationship with their kids, and saying, ‘That’s what I want.'”

He said he wanted to tell his story so people could “learn from it” if it resonated with them.

Justin Bieber Described How He Wants to Protect Billie Eilish

Asked about Billie Eilish, he said, “She’s crazy; she’s a superstar.”

“I wanted to protect the moment, you know. I don’t know how many opportunities I’m going to get,” he said.

“I just wanted to be a good example. It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they loved me and turning their back on you in a second. If she ever needs help, I’m going to be there,” he said, getting emotional.

“I just want to protect her, you know. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I’m just a call away,” Bieber said.

“Just think about how young I was, how impressionable,” Bieber said in the interview.

“I just want people to understand the psychology of why I could potentially have problems in my life,” he added.

He explained that he reconnected with Hailey. “I just felt there was a lot of resolution in my life.” He saw her with a baby and at an event and “something just clicked; wow, she’s the one.” His parents were never married so he said he had no role models for married life.

Bieber said he was trying to “figure out how to navigate being married. I have the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much.” He said he was honored to be her husband.

“There’s so much more to learn about” commitment and building trust, he said.

Bieber said that when he went on stage with Ariana Grande, it gave him a “boost of confidence.” Before that, he was “running away.”