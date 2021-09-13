How Long Did Justin Bieber Date His Wife Before Getting Married?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first met in 2009 with a more awkward introduction, but that didn’t deter them from finding true love and getting married in September 2018.

The Biebers have a more complicated relationship, but romance rumors first circulated towards the end of 2015, and they confirmed the rumors on New Year’s Eve with a kiss.

Bieber Predicted That They Would Get Married

Less than two months after posting the kiss that blew up the internet, Bieber teased that he saw a serious future with Baldwin. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right?” he told GQ in February 2016. “If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard…I just don’t want to hurt her.”

Unfortunately, that didn’t exactly pan out right away. In August 2016, the couple broke up, and Bieber was spotted with other celebrities like Selena Gomez and Sofia Richie. From then until mid-2018, the couple seemingly cut off all contact – they even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In May 2018, the couple revealed that they wanted to be apart of each other’s lives and had decided to become friends again. “Justin and I were friends for a long time,” she told The Times UK in May 2018. “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Claps Back at Internet Troll