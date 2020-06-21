Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Accusations From 2 Women

Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault by two women on June 20. One of the alleged victims, Danielle, shared her story in which she accused Bieber of a 2014 rape from an anonymous account, while Kadi, who accused Bieber of rape in 2015, shared her story from her personal Twitter handle. Bieber has denied the accusations made by Danielle on Twitter.

After Danielle’s allegations against Bieber from a burner account went viral, Allison Kaye, president of Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, called her story “factually impossible” in a text message sent to a fan account via Instagram. A few hours later, Kadi shared her own accusation of sexual assault by the “Sorry” singer, which she said took place in 2015. Kadi started off her message by writing, “I believe Danielle.”

Heavy has reached out to both Kadi and to Scooter Braun’s media company SB Projects for comment but has not heard back. Bieber, 26, posted several tweets Sunday, denying the accusations made by Danielle:

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.

Bieber has not commented about the accusations made by Kadi.

Kadi, an online influencer with 214,000 followers on Instagram, wrote, “On May 4th 2015 evening, I went to meet and possibly get a picture with Justin just like any other beliebers when he is in New York. From waiting in the evening till early morning of May 5, 2015, in New York City, I met Mikey (Justin’s bodyguard) outside of the hotel. He found me attractive and gave me his phone number without taking mine.

“Later, around 2:30 a.m., I was invited by Mikey Arana to Bieber’s hotel (Langham hotel) where there were five girls including myself. … Arianna and three other boys – one of them was Kyle Massey and the other way his hairstylist named Florida, I believe.”

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

According to Kadi, she hit off with Bieber after they starting conversing in French. “He asked me to come close, I started getting closer and he grabbed my hand and dragged/pulled me over to him. … I went to the restroom and he came behind following me and locked the door which was on the left of the bedroom. I asked what’s going on why did he lock the door he said I’ll tell you.

“He started kissing me, touching my body and caressing me. I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage (traditional cultural thing) So Bieber started pushing me to the bed and have his body against mine, he pinned me down pulled my leggings down and his shorts and penetrated me (which is considered a very bad thing unless by the husband) it aggravated me and I pushed him and kicked him between the legs and run out the living room.”

Kadi said she told her sister who then told her to keep quiet or else it would ruin her family’s reputation. But in 2017, Kadi tried to reach about her story to Arianna, a girl that was also in the hotel room that night, messages she posted on Twitter. She also shared what she said are text messages with Bieber’s bodyguard from that night.

Kadi Said She Came Forward With Her Story so People ‘Can At Least Believe Danielle’



After sharing her story, Kadi was met with intense backlash, with users online doubting her especially after combing through her old tweets. A tweet Kadi posted on June 6, 2015, a month after she claimed the rape took place, reads, “I swear if we don’t meet I’ll find you and f*** you @justinbieber.”

THIS!! This is how beliebers are! This was in 2014! A year before my assault! A girl said something about Justin assaulting her and I was also one of thoses beliebers who didn’t believe her. Hence this tweet https://t.co/TulWGNxVsX — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

In response, Kadi tweeted, “I didn’t come forward so that you believe me, I know as a Belieber it’s hard to believe it. It was hard for me too considering how big of a belieber I am. But I came forward so that you can at least believe Danielle because Justin is indeed capable of an assault.”

Danielle Accused Bieber of Sexually Assaulting Her in Austin During SXSW, but Bieber Says He Has Proof It Never Happened

My name is Danielle. On March 9, 2014, I was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/zUX4HJewPn — d (@danielleglvn) June 21, 2020

Going only by Danielle, she said that in 2014, she and two friends were at Scooter Braun’s event at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden on March 9, 2014, when Bieber showed up to sing a few songs. Danielle wrote, “A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we would like to wait after the show to meet Justin. Of course, we said yes.”

Danielle and two of her friends then met up with Justin at the Four Seasons Hotel, she said. “He took me to another room,” Danielle wrote. “Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I could get in serious legal trouble.

“He found my jeans, unbuttoned them, removed them, and started tracing my underwear with his fingers. My thoughts then started to roam around my head and I started to second guess myself… He then pulled my underwear down, grabbed the bed covers, and threw it over us. His body was on top of mine, skin-to-skin… He forced himself inside me.”

The singer was in Austin on March 9, 2014, and performed at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden, as reported by CTV News.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez walking around Austin, TX – 9 March, 2014Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez walking around Austin, TX – 9 March, 2014 Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez walking around Austin, TX – 9 March, 2014 Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez walking around Austin, TX – 9 March, 2014 2014-03-10T17:12:48Z

There’s also a video of Bieber hanging out with his then on-again/off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez in Austin on the evening of March 9, 2014. Bieber posted multiple tweets June 21 about the accusations, saying what he is accused of never happened:

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.

Bieber shared an article from 2014 about him attending the show with Gomez. Bieber also tweeted a photo showing him with his assistant stageside and on the street in Austin:

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber added, “Here is article that shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night.” Bieber said the accuser possibly thought he was at the Four Seasons because of a 2014 tweet that claimed he had been staying there. But Bieber said, “I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel.”

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber also shared information about his Airbnb reservation and Westin Hotel reservation:

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber tweeted, “We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends.”

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber added, “On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home.”

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber also tweeted he previously used the alias Mike Lowery at hotels but will not be using it anymore.

A Member of Bieber’s Team Responded to a Fan Account’s Inquiry on Danielle’s Accusations

A Bieber fan account who goes by the handle @serayrauhl posted a screenshot from her conversations with Allison Kaye, who’s a partner at Ithaca Holdings and president of Scooter Braun’s SB Projects.

In response to Danielle’s story, Kaye wrote:

So, first of all I have to say that an allegation like this is something we would never take lightly but this read exactly like the Ansel Elgort allegations so we were a little suspicious. Needless to say, we needed to make we had our facts here to respond. After the event on March 9th, Justin stayed at an Airbnb where I was also staying. Any hotel reservation he had in Austin didn’t begin until the following night and was at the Westin, not the Four Seasons. So, this is factually impossible. I’m sorry it took so long to respond but we wanted to be respectful and address it with real info.

READ NEXT: Did TikTok Users Inflate Trump’s Expected Rally Crowd Size in Tulsa?