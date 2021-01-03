This Baldwin Just Weighed in on Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Marriage

Before she married Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin was famous for her modeling career, her time as a ballerina, and, of course, her very famous family. Hailey is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin. Stephen and his brothers Alec, Billy, and Daniel are all known for their acting careers.

Recently, Hailey’s aunt, Chynna Philips, spoke out about how she perceives Hailey’s marriage to Bieber. Philips is married to Billy Baldwin, Hailey’s uncle by blood.

Philips recently spoke with The Post about a number of topics, including the young, famous couple. She said that she and her family watched Bieber’s New Year’s Eve performance and loved it. “It was awesome,” she said, via Page Six. “It was the first time he’d really done a full concert concert in about four years. We were all praying for him, not that he needed it … but just so he would have an amazing experience and be able to rock the house and to rock 2021, which he did.”

As for Bieber’s marriage to her niece, she said, “They’re a cute couple. We love them, and we admire their faith.”

Philips Weighs in on the Hilaria Baldwin Scandal

I’m Ashamed Of Myself, But God Convicted My Heart ❤️I have never attested to being a perfect Christian and I never will … i’m just trying to figure things out with Jesus the same way we all are…I’m ashamed that I even considered M.L.A. in my last vlog, The one thing I’m not ashamed of is that Billy and I have such open, beautiful… 2020-12-30T23:23:41Z

In another interview last week, Philips weighed in on the ongoing scandal surrounding Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s current wife. Hilaria has recently been accused of faking her Spanish accent and heritage. Though she contests those accusations, she did concede that she is a “white girl” who grew up in Boston and was called Hillary.

Both Phillips and her husband Billy spoke to The Post in a FaceTime interview about the incident. “This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria,” Billy said. “I’ve been texting Alec the whole time to make sure he’s OK and if he needs anything.”

Philips added in a subsequent video on her YouTube channel (as seen above), “Who’s going to throw the first stone at my sweet sister-in-law? She’s a good woman and you know none of us are perfect. We all have issues.”

Philips Runs a Christian YouTube Channel

Philips speaks publicly about her faith on a number of social media platforms, most notably her Instagram and YouTube accounts. On Instagram, she has just under 60,000 followers. Her bio reads, “YouTube queen 👸 for the King, Jesus ‼️“

As for her YouTube channel, she has 27,000 subscribers. Her most recent video is dedicated to Bieber’s New Year’s Eve concert. She talks about Bieber’s concert for the first few minutes, and then begins explaining the details of the Holy bible to her followers. “It’s really important to know that the Holy Spirit is an actual person,” she says, “that investigates and searches God….and then reveals the revelation…what he knows and learns about God, to us.”

Philips and Billy have three children, two daughters and a son. Their names are Jameson, Brooke, and Vance. Jameson, 20, has 12,000 followers on Instagram, and Brooke, 16, has 10,000 followers on Instagram. The family resides in Santa Barbara, California.

READ NEXT: Justin Bieber Has a New Tattoo Rule, Thanks to Wife Hailey