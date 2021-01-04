Baldwin Family Member Dishes on Hilaria Baldwin Scandal

A Baldwin family member is speaking out about the ongoing Hilaria Baldwin accent scandal. Last week, Hilaria was accused of faking her Spanish accent, as well as her heritage and general connections to the country. Hilaria has since denied any fraudulence, while also acknowledging that she grew up as a “white girl” called “Hilary” in Boston.

Now, some of the Baldwin family members are speaking out publicly in defense of Hilaria, who is married to Alec Baldwin. In a recent interview with The Post, Philips and her husband, Billy Baldwin, addressed the scandal surrounding their sister-in-law. “This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria,” Billy said. “I’ve been texting Alec the whole time to make sure he’s OK and if he needs anything.”

As for Philips, she extended her sympathies towards her sister-in-law.

“I feel terrible,” she said. “Who’s going to throw the first stone at my sweet sister-in-law? She’s a good woman and you know none of us are perfect. We all have issues.”

Philips, who comes from a famous family of her own, added, “My family has been through this before. I was born in a fishbowl, and this kind of stuff has been happening around me since 1968.”

Hilaria Defends Her Fluctuating Spanish Accent

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Hilaria defended herself from the accusations lobbed against her. One accusation in particular has been that her alleged Spanish accent is fake. A resurfaced video showing Hilaria struggle to pronounce “cucumber” has made the rounds amid these accusations.

To The Times, Hilaria explained why her accent tends to fluctuate: she’s bilingual, she says, and the intensity of her Spanish accent will fluctuate depending on her emotions. She called the cucumber moment a “brain fart,” explaining that it was one of her first times on live television and she was nervous.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” Hilaria told the publication. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Alec Defends His Wife: ‘Consider the Source’

Alec Baldwin has since defended his wife in the wake of the accusations leveled against her. In his own Instagram video, Alec talked at length about what he perceived to be the pitfalls of social media networks.

“You kind of have to hack your way through the debris on Twitter,” he said at one point. “Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap. And I have certainly flung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then.”

He only addressed the criticisms aimed at his wife in the final moments of the lengthy video. “When you love somebody, you want to defend them,” he said quietly. “Consider the source.”