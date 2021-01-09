Bill Hader Reveals How He Almost Hurt Justin Bieber Once

Actor and comedian Bill Hader has a pretty funny history with Justin Bieber. Recently Hader talked about how he almost injured Bieber when he was working on Saturday Night Live and Bieber was the featured guest of the week.

During a January 7 interview with talk show host Seth Meyers, Hader said, “‘Song for Daddy’ was Justin Bieber and that sketch only went to dress, and everything that could possibly go wrong in a sketch went wrong during that sketch. Immediately I think the set almost fell on Justin Bieber. And I tried to make it like, a part of the sketch or something. And then I remember none of the props I was supposed to have were there. And it went—it just went terrible.”

Hader went on,

“My favorite memory of that was going upstairs after it happened and going up to the writers room on nine,” the comedian recalled. “Still in my costume and walking into the writers room on the ninth floor and James Anderson is just on the floor, laughing, and he tackled me and started laughing because it was like, this—everybody was like, ‘That was…’ That was one of the classic like everything that could go wrong…it just ate it.”

WATCH: Hader Talks About Rejected Bieber SNL Skit Where Everything Went ‘Wrong’

Bill Hader’s Rejected SNL Sketch Nearly Injured Justin BieberBill Hader talks about showing his SNL sketches to his kids and his rejected sketch with Justin Bieber. Late Night with Seth Meyers. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3erP2gX Subscribe to Late Night: http://bit.ly/LateNightSeth Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers Weeknights 12:35/11:35c on NBC. Get more Late Night with Seth Meyers: http://www.nbc.com/late-night-with-seth-meyers/ LATE NIGHT ON SOCIAL… 2021-01-08T11:00:22Z

In the video above, you can see Hader talk about the Bieber skit that went horribly wrong. This isn’t the first time Hader has talked about working with Bieber, either.

In 2018, Hader talked about how much he didn’t like working with Bieber on SNL. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Hader and former SNL co-star Jay Pharoah were asked to name the worst-behaved SNL guest.

“We both know, dawg,” Pharoah said.

“Yeah, it was Bieber,” Hader said. “He was in a bad place. Maybe he’s in a better place. But back then … it was rough.” Hader then described Bieber as seeming “exhausted or at the end of a rope.”

In 2019 Bieber Admitted to Doing ‘Pretty Heavy Drugs’ for a Period of Time

In a 2019 Instagram post, Bieber got real about his turbulent years as a famous young adult. “I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships,” Bieber wrote. “I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of the person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around.”

Bieber was 19 years old in 2013. “Humility comes with age,” he wrote. He also credited his marriage to wife Hailey with pulling his life together, explaining what “an amazing, crazy, new responsibility” his marriage was in his life.

Bieber also frequently credits his Christian faith as one of his strongest forms of stability. His current church is Churchome. As of a week ago, Bieber finally fully renounced his relationship to Hillsong Church, two months after his former “spiritual advisor” Carl Lentz was fired from the church for numerous indiscretions. Over the last few months, Bieber has slowly distanced himself from Hillsong, but it was only this week that he confirmed he had left that church for another.