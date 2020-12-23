Hailey Baldwin Reveals the Moment She Knew She Loved Justin Bieber

In a recent Instagram story, Hailey Baldwin recently revealed the exact moment she knew she was in love with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

Baldwin played a challenge that’s been circulating around Instagram, in which she offers a message box where people can ask her to post a pic of anything. One fan asked her to post a pic of “first time you knew you were in love with jb.”

Hailey posted a picture of herself dancing with Justin in a darkly lit area near a pool. She didn’t add any words or further explanation to the sweet photo, but at least now fans have a little bit more information about her entrancing love story with one of the world’s most famous performers.

Rumors Are Circulating That Hailey Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Thanks to a pretty cryptic Instagram post her pop star husband shared on December 20, fans are now wondering whether Hailey is currently pregnant.

Justin shared a picture of him hugging Hailey as she held their dog. He wrote in the caption, “These are nights I could only have dreamed of. If you were at my crib last night you know what I’m talking about”

Hailey shared Justin’s post to her Instagram stories, but didn’t add any more context to the special evening. Now, the pregnancy rumors are going wild. Neither Hailey nor Justin has confirmed those rumors, but both have them have confirmed, on numerous occasions, their desires to have a big family. Most recently, Justin told Ellen Degeneres that he was essentially waiting for Hailey to be ready to become a mother.

Baldwin Also Showed Fans Her Makeup-Free Face, & a Photo of Her When She Was Drunk

In her fan-focused photo dump onto her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Baldwin also shared a number of other photos to fan requests. She shared a photo of her face without any makeup, as well as a photo of her when she was drunk. She also shared a number of pictures for corresponding dates, including March 12, 2019, and April 22, 2020.

Baldwin has recently spent some time in Los Angeles, ringing in the holidays with her best friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner for a potluck last week.

Bieber shared a video of Jenner preparing some food to Instagram. When Jenner saw Bieber was filming her, she offered up a picture-perfect smile. In true holiday fashion, Bieber added Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” to the background of the video.

Jenner later shared some of her own photos to Instagram, revealing that sister Kylie had come over, too, and all three of the girls had provided a portion of the meal to the holiday potluck. “Chef Kenny,” Jenner captioned one of the Instagram photos.