Hillsong Pastor Dishes More on Carl Lentz Firing Scandal

Celebrity pastor Carl Lentz was fired from Hillsong Church in November for “moral failures,” according to Hillsong Church Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston. Now, more information about Lentz’s indiscretions during his time at Hillsong are coming to light.

Lentz was fired from Hillsong on November 4.

In the statement announcing Lentz’s firing, Houston said, “Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz. This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl…. This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

Lentz confirmed those moral failings with more specificity in an Instagram post on November 5. He wrote in part, “When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences. I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Now, audio recordings of a church meeting, as well as leaked emails, are providing a fuller picture regarding what exactly Lentz is accused of and how long senior church members were aware of the accusations.

Houston Says Lentz Had ‘More Than One’ Affair, & That the Affairs Were ‘Significant’

According to leaked emails obtained by the Daily Mail, senior church members at Hillsong were aware of Lentz’s indiscretions over three years prior to his firing. In one such email, a senior church member who worked as a community group leader in New York emailed an executive for Hillsong’s Boston branch, relaying information he had received from a whistleblower.

Per Daily Mail, the whistleblower claimed Lentz had been involved in “inappropriate sexual behavior” with women in the backstage area of the Megachurch.

In response to this email from a senior church member, a senior member from Hillsong New York replied a month later and said that their branch had done an “internal review” of Lentz’s behavior and found no wrongdoing, Daily Mail reports.

The publication also obtained an audio recording of a meeting between Hillsong church executives and senior leaders on November 19. In the audio recording, church founder Brian Houston said of Lentz, “It was more than one affair, they were significant. And at least some bad moral behavior had gone back historically, but not necessarily those affairs.”

Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Unfollowed Lentz on Instagram

Justin Bieber has long been considered to be one of Lentz’s most famous A-list friends. Lentz famously baptized Bieber in an NBA player’s bath tub, and was described by the New York Post as Bieber’s “spiritual advisor” during his controversial years. What’s more, the pop star has been photographed attending Hillsong services for years. However, their relationship appears to have shifted in recent months.

Following the news of Lentz’s firing, both Bieber and his wife Hailey unfollowed Lentz and his wife on Instagram. This came after a report in UK’s The Sun that Bieber was letting Lentz crash in his New York apartment in the days following his fall from grace.

According to Vanity Fair, Hailey unfollowed the Lentzes first, and Justin followed suit. Shortly after, the Lentzes unfollowed the Biebers as well. Neither of the Biebers have made a public statement on the matter.

READ NEXT: How to Buy Justin Bieber’s NYE Concert Tickets