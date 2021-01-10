How Hailey Bieber Scolded Justin Bieber on Instagram

Over the holidays in December, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey shared some serious PDA on social media. In one such interaction, Bieber made a comment to his wife that wasn’t exactly G rated. The model and former ballerina was quick to shut him down.

The exchange started on December 27, when Hailey commented on a video Bieber had posted of his prep for his upcoming New Years Eve performance. “My jaw??? On the floor,” she wrote.

In response, Bieber said, “ur jaw is other places too lets be honest.”

Of course, Beliebers were quick to speculate about the exact meaning of Bieber’s comment. But Hailey didn’t allow the public flirtation to continue. She replied, “omg please go to sleep,” and the exchange was promptly ended.

Hailey Baldwin was instrumental in a specific way during the production for her husband’s latest music video. Justin Bieber’s new song “Anyone” was released on New Year’s Eve, along with an accompanying video, featuring a guest appearance by actress Zoey Deutch. Hailey didn’t actually appear in the video, itself. Rather, she worked behind the scenes.

In the photo above, you can see Hailey helping out her husband on the “Anyone” music video set. She’s also been outspoken with her love for the song, repeatedly sharing it on her social media and even saying it’s one of her favorite songs.

Hailey and Justin spent New Year’s Eve together, as well as the Christmas holiday. The married couple shared a number of photos of their time together over the holiday season. In one Christmas photo, Justin wrote, “What a way to spend Christmas night with you the absolute love of my whole existence. Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol”

In another Instagram, Justin shared an old video of Hailey as a child performing in the Nutcracker. He wrote, “If you didn’t know how cute my wife was already you will know after watching her tiny self in the nutcracker. My heart can’t take it”

Justin Bieber recently removed all of his tattoos temporarily for the music video for his latest single, “Anyone.” The song premiered on New Year’s Eve, following Bieber’s concert livestream with T Mobile. In the music video, Bieber is a boxer in love with a longtime girlfriend. He’s also notably free of his many tattoos.

Bieber shared a video of his tattoo “removal” to Instagram after the video premiered, showing just how much work went into his temporary tattoo disappearance.

The video shows that Bieber’s tattoos were “removed” by painstaking makeup work, with multiple artists working to slowly cover his sixty-plus tattoos with small brushes. You can watch the video below.

In a few pictures shared to her Instagram story, wife Hailey Baldwin revealed how she helped wrap her husband's hands in the video, which features a narrative in which Bieber is a boxer in an earlier time period. "My contribution to the 'Anyone' video," she captioned one photo, in which she's pictured carefully wrapping her husband's hands before he puts on boxing gloves.