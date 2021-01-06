Inside Hailey Baldwin’s Wardrobe: How the Model Creates Her Iconic Look

Hailey Baldwin is known for a number of things. First and foremost, she’s the wife of international pop star Justin Bieber, after having dated him on and off throughout their adolescence. She’s also a model and a part of a famous family in her own right. Beyond that, though, she’s become famous for her signature sense of style, which seems to exist outside of the zeitgeist entirely.

Hailey’s playful yet timeless fashion style has long since been the envy of Beliebers around the world. She’s talked at length in the past about how she constructs her wardrobe, and what some of her favorite items in her closet are.

To Glamour this month, Hailey answered the question of what her favorite clothing item was in her wardrobe currently. “Oh my god,” she said, “how could you make me choose one thing? I always like a good coat. I’m a big coat person. I love sweats, and a good leather jacket. But a big cozy black cashmere sweater is everything to me—The Row does really good sweaters.”

In another interview with Vogue Magazine, Hailey said of her overall aesthetic, “I have my days where I like to be a bit more girly, a bit more grown-up. And then I have my days where I like to be a bit more tomboy.”

Hailey Wore a Saint Laurent Dress for New Year’s Eve

One of Hailey’s go-to’s over the year has been a little black dress, and on New Year’s Eve this year she went for this staple, with a twist. Hailey wore a Saint Laurent black dress with unique cutouts in the chest to celebrate as Justin performed a full concert for the first time in nearly four years, in a concert livestream with T Mobile. While Justin performed, Hailey watched nearby, sharing videos of his performance to her Instagram, and writing at one point, “so proud of you”

In 2016, Hailey dished to Elle Magazine about her approach to constructing her wardrobe. “Honestly I just like to throw things into an outfit that can make it casual,” she said.

She went on, “I don’t ever like to look like I tried too hard or I’m trying too hard because I’m really never trying that hard. That’s why I incorporate a lot of hats into my wardrobe, because honestly, I like to make a look look more casual with certain things. Whether that be wearing something really cool with sneakers instead of like a dressy boot, or putting on a hat with a really good outfit to make it look like its more just street wear, street style.”

Hailey’s Advice for a Perfect Date Night Look

Hailey is the queen of the ultimate date night look, as many paparazzi photos can attest to. To Elle in 2016, she said she would wear “probably what I’m doing right now, sleek hair, sexy dress” for a night out with Justin.

For a date night, Hailey stressed that she tries not to work too hard for the look. “Natural hair,” she told the publication, “fresh out of the shower—I just like to be fresh. I think if you’re going out on a date, you should never start out with going too over the top. The best is to just be like this is me, no makeup, minimal makeup.”