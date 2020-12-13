Justin Bieber Accuses Wife of Being ‘Mean’ in Instagram Story

In a recent Instagram story, Justin Bieber called out his wife Hailey for being “mean,” in the most tongue-in-cheek way possible. Bieber shared a bikini photo of his wife, writing on the photo, “This is literally mean to do to people Hailey. Ur too cute for your own good.”

Both of the Biebers have been sharing photos of one another ad nausea in recent days. Justin in particular has shared a number of photos of Hailey posing in bathing suits. In one such photo he posted of Hailey in a hot pink bikini, he captioned it with a series of heart emojis. In another photo he shared to his Instagram story, he wrote, “um r u real”

As for Hailey, she’s been sharing the love for married life, too. She posted a shirtless picture of her husband recently and captured it with one word: “squish”.

Bieber Wants Multiple Children With Wife Hailey

In a recent visit with Ellen Degeneres, Bieber gave a clear indication about how he felt about having kids with wife Hailey.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he told Degeneres. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.” Bieber confirmed that Hailey also wants “a few” children.

When Degeneres pushed Bieber on the timeline, he made it clear that he and Hailey aren’t in a rush to have a family. “There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

Bieber also admitted to Degeneres that he’s saving tattoo space on his back for tattoos of his future children. “So you’ll do like a family portrait of all of you sitting in front of a fireplace, you and Hailey and the kids,” Degeneres said. “That would be great. Like, framed. You should actually do a tattoo and make it look like it’s in a frame.”

Bieber Is Set to Perform His First Live Concert in Years on New Years Eve

Though the Biebers seem to live perpetually under the spotlight, it’s likely that the focus on them will increase in the weeks to come, as Justin is about to perform his first live concert since 2017, when he famously cancelled his Changes World Tour with several remaining dates to go.

Bieber’s New Year‘s Eve concert is formally titled “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber.” The livestream will begin on Dec. 31 at 7:15 p.m., pacific time, with Bieber’s performance scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

If you’re a T Mobile customer, then you’re in luck: tickets to Bieber’s New Year’s Eve concert are free for all T Mobile customers. All you have to do is provide your account information, and you’ll be good to go to watch the performance.

For all other Beliebers who are not T Mobile customers, you can buy a ticket for $25 through the official concert website. Including service fees, the ticket will cost you $26.41, which might be the cheapest Bieber concert ticket you’ll ever find.

